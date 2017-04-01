Oregon vs. North Carolina

WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central

WHERE University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

RECORDS Oregon 33-5, North Carolina 31-7 SERIES North Carolina leads 4-0 TV CBS INTERNET ncaa.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

OREGON

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Payton Pritchard, 6-2, Fr. 7.4 3.3 G Tyler Dorsey, 6-4, So. 14.5 3.4 G Dylan Ennis, 6-2, Sr. 10.7 4.4 F Jordan Bell, 6-9, Jr. 10.9 8.6 F Dillon Brooks, 6-7, Jr. 16.3 3.1 TOP RESERVES

G Casey Benson, 6-3, Jr. 4.9 1.6 F K.Bigby-Willms, 6-11, Jr. 3.1 2.8 F Keith Smith, 6-7, Fr. 1.8 0.9 COACH Dana Altman (187-69 in seventh season at Oregon 720-336 in 32nd season overall)

NORTH CAROLINA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Theo Pinson, 6-6, Jr. 6.0 4.2 G Joel Berry II, 6-0, Jr. 14.6 3.1 F K.Meeks, 6-10, Sr. 12.3 9.3 F Isaiah Hicks, 6-9, Sr. 12.1 5.4 F Justin Jackson, 6-8, Jr. 18.2 4.7 TOP RESERVES

G Nate Britt, 6-1, Sr. 4.6 1.8 F Tony Bradley, 6-11, Fr. 7.3 5.1 F Luke Maye, 6-8, So. 5.8 4.0 COACH Roy Williams (396-115 in 14th season at North Carolina, 814-216 in 29th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ORE UNC 78.9 Points for 85.0 65.5 Points against 70.6 +4.3 Rebound margin +13.0 +1.7 Turnover margin +1.5 48.3 FG pct. 47.2 38.3 3-pt. pct. 36.1 70.5 FT pct. 70.5 CHALK TALK North Carolina is making its second consecutive Final Four appearance and 20th overall. The Tar Heels lost last year’s national championship game to Villanova. ... Oregon is in the Final Four for the first time since 1939 when it won the first men’s basketball national championship. ... Ducks Coach Dana Altman was hired by Arkansas in 2007 but returned to Creighton. He arrived in Eugene, Ore., in 2010. ... Oregon forward Jordan Bell has recorded at least 12 rebounds in five consecutive NCAA Tournament games. He had eight blocks in the Ducks’ 74-60 victory over Kansas last Saturday in the Elite Eight. ... North Carolina defeated Arkansas 72-65 in the second round.