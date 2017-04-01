100 years ago

April 1, 1917

CONWAY -- Offie A. Douglass, 31 years old, who, with two companions, Homer Lewelling and Andy Francis, Thursday night drank about a half-gallon of bay rum, containing a large percentage of wood alcohol, died from the effects of the poison at 6:15 this morning. Lewelling died at 4 p.m. yesterday. Francis still is alive, but although it is reported tonight he is somewhat improved, it is feared he cannot recover.

50 years ago

April 1, 1967

• A fire swept through the temporary state Health Department hygienic and radiological health laboratories at West Seventh and Battery Streets about 6:15 p.m. Friday and destroyed or damaged nearly $500,000 worth of scientific equipment. The laboratories, which were being housed in an old grocery store building until a new building under construction just west of the Capitol is completed, had recently resumed full operation after being repaired of damages caused by the tornado that hit the city on March 5.

25 years ago

April 1, 1992

SEARCY -- More than 3 tons of arsenic, discovered in cardboard boxes after a fire in December 1990 at a Searcy warehouse, remain in 27 barrels at the site. No one has publicly claimed ownership or the responsibility for cleaning up the poisonous chemicals. Tuesday afternoon, however, a state Department of Pollution Control and Ecology spokesman said the situation could be resolved soon. "We understand the responsible parties are taking steps," Becky Allison of PC&E said. "We have not given them any kind of a deadline or ultimatum."

10 years ago

April 1, 2007

• Among the major pieces of legislation lawmakers still hope to pass before the Legislature's scheduled recess Tuesday is a bill intended to improve the state's system of traumatic-injury care. Lawmakers across the board agree the state needs the health-care improvements the bill would fund, but the rub is that the House and Senate disagree on how to pay for it. House Bill 1575, offered by Reps. Denny Sumpter, D-West Memphis, and Gene Shelby, D-Hot Springs, would fund upgrades in Arkansas hospitals, adding medical staff, ambulance service, injury-prevention programs and rehabilitation care. It would also provide additional reimbursement to hospitals treating uninsured and underinsured patients.

Metro on 04/01/2017