PB man found stabbed to death in White Hall

White Hall has recorded its first-ever homicide since the city's incorporation in 1964, officials said.

Police found the body of a man inside a home in White Hall, which is 37 miles southeast of Little Rock and 14 miles from Pine Bluff.

Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley identified the deceased man as Timothy Graves, 37, of Pine Bluff. The Pine Bluff Commercial reported that Kelley pronounced Graves dead Thursday morning after officers responded to a report that a person was bleeding.

The coroner listed the cause of death as multiple stab wounds in the upper body.

White Hall police investigator Sgt. Mickey Buffkin said four people were in the house when a stabbing occurred. One of those people was Spencer Boothe, 29, of White Hall. Boothe was taken into custody around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Lt. Mark Bradley said Friday.

Boothe has been charged with second-degree murder, authorities said. Police have not arrested anyone else, Bradley said. No weapons were recovered at the scene of the stabbing.

The homicide was the ninth this year in Jefferson County, but the first in White Hall.

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press and by Emma Pettit of Arkansas Online.

State Desk on 04/01/2017