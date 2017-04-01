Gunfire on LR street strikes man in leg

A man was shot in the leg during an argument Friday afternoon in south Little Rock, police said.

Little Rock officers responded to a report of a shooting around 12:20 p.m. in the 3900 block of American Manor Drive.

The victim, whose identity was not immediately released, did not appear to have life-threatening injuries, police spokesman Steve Moore said.

Moore said the shooting is believed to have stemmed from an argument on the street over a house being broken into Thursday night.

The gunman, as well as two people with the assailant, were being sought after fleeing the scene, authorities said. A description of the shooter was not released Friday afternoon.

18-year-old jailed in stolen-car case

An 18-year-old North Little Rock man reportedly jumped from a stolen vehicle while it was still moving after authorities tried to make a traffic stop in Jacksonville.

Chrishon Watkins was booked into jail shortly before 2 a.m. Friday on charges including theft by receiving and two counts of fleeing, according to a police report.

An Arkansas State Police trooper tried to pull over the car on Arkansas 161, the report said.

The vehicle turned onto Warren Street and a man "jumped out of the car while it was still rolling" and ran, the report said. Police said the man jumped four fences before the trooper caught him in a backyard.

The vehicle was listed as stolen from Benton.

Watkins, who has a May 2 court date scheduled, remained in the Pulaski County jail later Friday morning with bail set at $25,000.

Losses in break-in are put at $50,200

A west Little Rock homeowner told police burglars broke into her residence and stole more than $50,000 worth of belongings and money.

The victim, who had been away since about noon Tuesday, said she returned home around 12:40 p.m. Thursday to find that items had been scattered throughout the residence on Commentry Way.

After officers checked the home, they determined the rear door was "possibly forced open with an unknown tool," police said.

Among the items listed as stolen in the report were earrings valued at $14,000, wedding rings valued at $13,000, assorted clothing worth about $15,000 and two handbags valued at $4,000.

A total value of $50,200 in property and cash was taken, a report said.

Police are investigating the burglary.

Metro on 04/01/2017