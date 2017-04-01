AT THE POST

DAY 47 of 57

FRIDAY’S ATTENDANCE 6,000

FRIDAY’S TOTAL HANDLE $2,864,761 FRIDAY’S ON-TRACK HANDLE $530,227 FRIDAY’S PICK-5 PAYOUT $461.55

TODAY’S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Hawthorne, 4:10 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Turfway Park, 5:15 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Palm Beach (greyhounds), 6 p.m.; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 6:25 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 7:30 p.m.; Los Alamitos, 8:10 p.m.

FIVE O ONE SHINES

Four-time defending jockey champion Ricardo Santana, Jr., won three races Friday, including the eighth race, the $100,000 Rainbow Stakes for 3-year-old Arkansas-breds at 6 furlongs, aboard Five O One. Santana had Five O One, a gelded son of Drosselmeyer, well behind the swift early pace of Checkmate Charlie and J.E.’s Handmedown, who sprinted through a quarter in 21.58 and 4 furlongs in 45.55. Five O One was 2¼ lengths back after the half mile, then raced by his rivals with a 4-wide run to win by 5 lengths in 1:11.36. Five O One, trained by Brad Cox for owner Staton Flurry, is 2 fors 2 with career earnings of $103,200. Five O One, the 1-2 favorite, paid $3 to win. Santana also won the third race with 4-5 favorite Double Ours ($3.60) and the seventh aboard favored American Holiday ($6.40) for trainer Cox. Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas won his 300th Oaklawn race when Never Hungover ($6.80) took the ninth race. … Cox, 19 for 72 on the season, is third in the training standings behind Steve Asmussen (29) and Robertino Diodoro (24).

RAINBOW MISS

Ms Fifty First St. is the 5-2 second choice in the program for today’s $100,000 Rainbow Miss Stakes for 3-yearold Arkansas-bred fillies at 6 furlongs. Probable post time for the Rainbow Miss, the ninth of 10 races, is 5:09 p.m. Racing begins at 1:05 p.m. Bred and owned by Eugenia Thompson-Benight and trained by Al Cates of Hot Springs, Ms Fifty First St. was a front-running 2¼-length sprint winner of her career debut against statebred maiden-allowance company Feb. 17 at Oaklawn. She tested open company in her only other start, fading to ninth in a first-level allowance/optional claimer at 1 1/16 miles March 16. Ms Fifty First St.is scheduled to break from post 6 under leading rider Geovanni Franco and carry equal top weight of 122 pounds. She completed major preparations for the Rainbow Miss with a 3-furlong work in :37 Tuesday morning, a move designed to sharpen her up, Cates said. Cates said Thompson-Benight named the filly after the street the breeder/owner grew up on in North Little Rock. Seven other horses were entered in the Rainbow Miss, but 2-1 program favorite Dutch Parrot will be scratched after winning a state-bred allowance race Thursday at 1 1/16 miles.

ARKANSAS DERBY UPDATE

Petrov and Silver Dust each worked 4 furlongs Friday in preparation for the $1 million Arkansas Derby on April 15 at Oaklawn. Petrov was timed in :50.40 for co-owner/trainer Ron Moquett of Hot Springs. Clockers caught Petrov’s last quarter-mile in :24 and galloping out 5 furlongs in 1:03. He is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Grade II $900,000 Rebel Stakes at 1 1/16 miles March 18, the final major local prep for the Arkansas Derby. The colt also ran second in Oaklawn’s $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes Jan. 16 and Grade III $500,000 Southwest Stakes Feb. 20. Silver Dust, fourth in the Southwest and fifth in the Rebel, breezed in :48 for trainer Randy Morse. The Tapit colt, who worked in company, covered his last quarter-mile in :23.20 and galloped out 6 furlongs in 1:12.40, according to clockers. Other locally based horses pointing for the Arkansas Derby include Untrapped and Lookin At Lee, third and and sixth, respectively, in the Rebel. Also scheduled to run in the 1 1/8-mile Arkansas Derby is Classic Empire, the country’s champion 2-year-old male. Blueridge Traveler, runner-up in last Saturday’s Grade III $500,000 Spiral Stakes at Turfway Park, is possible for the Arkansas Derby, trainer Kenny McPeek said Friday morning. He broke his maiden Feb. 20 at Oaklawn before making his stakes debut in the Spiral. McPeek said Blueridge Traveler is scheduled to work April 8 at Keeneland. Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas said Friday morning that Dilettante is under consideration for the Arkansas Derby. The colt ran sixth, beaten 16¼ lengths by Hence, in the Grade III $800,000 Sunland Derby Sunday at Sunland Park under Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens. Dilettante broke his maiden Jan. 29 at Oaklawn before finishing fifth in the Southwest Stakes. Hence finished seventh in the Southwest, Oaklawn’s second of four major Kentucky Derby prep races. The Arkansas Derby offers 170 points (100-40-20-10) to the top four finishers toward starting eligibility for the Kentucky Derby. Nominations to the Arkansas Derby close Friday.

FANTASY NEWS

Torrent worked 5 furlongs over a fast track Friday morning in advance of a probable start in the Grade III $400,000 Fantasy Stakes for 3-year-old fillies April 14. She was timed in 1:00.40 and galloping out 6 furlongs in 1:12.40 for trainer Moquett and owner/breeder Westrock Stable LLC (Joe and Scott Ford). Torrent hasn’t started since finishing third in the $125,000 Martha Washington Stakes on Feb. 11.

FINISH LINES

The jockey standings are crowded at the top. Geovanni Franco won one race Friday and holds a 39-38 lead over Santana, with Ramon Vazquez third at 37. Alex Canchari is within striking distance in fourth with 34 victories. … Trainer Donnie K. Von Hemel said Friday morning that it “doesn’t look like” Suddenbreakingnews will run again at the meet after finishing fourth and sixth in two allowance/optional claimers, the last coming Feb. 20. “Probably run in Kentucky on the turf somewhere,” Von Hemel said, referring to the 4-year-old gelding’s next start. “Give that a whirl.” Suddenbreakingnews, who worked a half-mile in :50.20 Monday morning, won the Grade III $500,000 Southwest Stakes and was second in the Grade I $1 million Arkansas Derby last year at Oaklawn before running fifth in the Kentucky Derby. Suddenbreakingnews won his career debut on turf, but was disqualified for interference in the stretch. The gelding’s subsequent 12 starts have been on dirt.

Information for this report contributed by Oaklawn media department