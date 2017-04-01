Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Funny Questions in the 10th

BEST BET Magician Man in the third

LONG SHOT Arctic Music in the first

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 4-9 (44.4 percent)

MEET 117-428 (27.3 percent)

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

ARCTIC MUSIC** was caught inside the final yards after setting a fast pace in her second career start. She receives a positive rider change and may move up and upset with a kinder rating. SANILAC has been racing well in stronger maiden races, and trainer Steve Asmussen usually finishes this meeting on a good run. FIRSTRATE PROPOSAL has not raced in 15 months, but she shows a series of good works. She represents winning connections and is in a maiden-claimer for the first time.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Arctic Music;De La Cruz;Cristel;12-1

7 Sanilac;Canchari;Asmussen;3-1

3 Firstrate Proposal;Franco;Catalano;5-2

4 Simply Great;Clawson;Vance;4-1

8 Chasenthisdream;Birzer;Arnett;5-1

1 Southern Munny;Loveberry;Milligan;6-1

6 Queenerella;Kennedy;Anderson;10-1

2 Ulm;Aparicio;Daniels;15-1

2 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

HARMONIC*** just missed second-place money in his return from a layoff, and he was flattered when the runner-up came back to win. He is dropping into an easier spot. O T B BOB is taking a significant drop in claiming price, and his local Beyer figures make him a logical contender. INDY AWESOME crossed the finish line just one position behind the top selection in a starter allowance race, and he finished second in both of his previous races at this claiming price.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Harmonic;Birzer;Van Berg;5-2

8 O T B Bob;Marquez;Ortiz;10-1

9 Indy Awesome;De La Cruz;Contreras;5-1

2 Carlos Dangerous;Clawson;Holthus;8-1

1 Alltheleavesrbrown;Parker;Hartman;10-1

5 Magic of Believing;Santana;Caldwell;6-1

4 Knight of Dreams;Pompell;Holthus;4-1

6 Iver With an E;St Julien;Litfin;15-1

11 Cat's Destiny;Johnson;Vance;12-1

7 The Third Ace;Thompson;Riecken;20-1

10 He Is a Roadster;Loveberry;Hellman;20-1

3 Purse $80,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

MAGICIAN MAN*** was bottled up in traffic for too long when beaten only 1 length in his first race after a vacation. He switches to the leading rider and has a license to show marked improvement. HOT ITEM outfinished the top selection in a second-place finish, which earned the field's fastest last-race Beyer figure. It was his first race since claimed by trainer J R Caldwell. BIG DINNER rallied belatedly to finish behind the top two. He is moving from an outside to inside post position and making his third start after a long break.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Magician Man;Franco;Hobby;3-1

3 Hot Item;Vazquez;Caldwell;7-2

1 Big Dinner;Landeros;Williamson;8-1

5 Teletap;Canchari;Asmussen;5-1

9 Altito;Thompson;Van Meter;9-2

6 Strong Yen;Santana;Moquett;6-1

2 Curmit;Quinonez;Asmussen;8-1

7 Conquest Archie;Loveberry;Danner;10-1

4 Glorious Summer;PCanchari;Carranza;50-1

4 Purse $26,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

YOOOU DEN** suffered a tough defeat at this class and distance only two races back, and the two-time winner at Oaklawn is back at her preferred distance after a dull sprint. STREET THUNDER ships from Delta on the heels of a third-place finish at a higher claiming price. She was a four-time winner last season, and trainer Wes Hawley usually ships contenders from Louisiana this time of the meeting. YOU VOW ME is moving up a claiming condition after a wire-to-wire victory, and she is capable of repeating if able to outbreak other speed.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Yooou Den;Santana;Richard;4-1

10 Street Thunder;Landeros;Hawley;12-1

2 You Vow Me;Perez;Puhl;3-1

8 Fab Fox;Quinonez;Irwin;20-1

7 Flashy Ruthie;Felix;Hellman;12-1

5 Icy Dawn;Roman;Chleborad;5-1

1a Gingermore;Santana;Richard;4-1

12 Secret Trick;Canchari;Lauer;6-1

3 Lou;Franco;Holthus;10-1

4 Je Suis Belle;Vazquez;Villafranco;10-1

9 Scatin Around;Court;Martin;12-1

11 Awesome Look;Corbett;Martin;20-1

6 Elegant Model;Borel;Johnson;20-1

5 Purse $84,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

NECK 'N NECK*** is the class of the field with earnings exceeding $1 million, and he finished second in his return from nine months on the bench. He drew an advantageous post. THE PICKETT FACTOR is a multiple stake-winning runner who possesses excellent route speed. Blinkers come off after a disappointing effort behind the top selection. SMACK SMACK is stake-placed at the current meeting, and the consistent winner of 10 races figures to be in a good stalking position.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Neck 'n Neck;Canchari;Asmussen;2-1

4 The Pickett Factor;Quinonez;Irwin;5-1

2 Smack Smack;Laviolette;Von Hemel;5-2

3 Rocket Time;Court;Stall;3-1

5 Way Striking;Vazquez;Diodoro;6-1

6 Solve;Franco;Diodoro;12-1

6 Purse $83,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

GORDY FLORIDA*** has finished no worse than second in four career sprint races, and he finished second in an unusually fast optional claimer Feb. 23. He recorded a strong subsequent breeze. COUNTERFORCE has not raced since September, but he won two of three local races last winter, including the Bachelor Stakes. BLAZE'N PROSPECTOR has been on the sidelines since June, but he earned strong Beyer figures at Churchill and Fair Grounds. He shows sharp works in New Orleans for a top stable.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Gordy Florida;Corbett;Smith;5-2

4 Counterforce;Canchari;Asmussen;5-1

6 Blaze'n Prospector;Landeros;Stall;8-1

7 Whateverybodywants;Birzer;Gorder;12-1

10 Manhattan Mischief;Santana;Caldwell;7-2

1 Medal of Courage;Rocco;Young;6-1

8 Pulling G's;Franco;Diodoro;8-1

5 Operation Stevie;De La Cruz;Contreras;15-1

2 Modern Medicine;Felix;Scherer;20-1

11 Stormy Pacific;St Julien;Manley;20-1

9 Sightforsoreeyes;Kennedy;Anderson;30-1

7 Purse $27,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $25,000

PRIVATE PROSPECT*** finished a clear second behind a razor-sharp winner in his first race for trainer Steve Asmussen, and he has the back class to move up and win. FAR OUT KAILEE has run fast and competitively in three races at the meeting, and he appears sharp enough to handle a jump in class. BIG TACO pressed the pace and battled well down the stretch in a fourth-place return from a break. He is taking a drop in price and drops 7 pounds.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Private Prospect;Canchari;Asmussen;3-1

10 Far Out Kailee;Court;Compton;9-2

8 Big Taco;Rocco;Swearingen;6-1

2 Glitnir;Borel;Brennan;4-1

9 Royal Lion;Franco;Stuart;9-2

1 Matuszak;St Julien;Hall;6-1

7 Future Express;Santana;Cox;12-1

4 Mr. Ticker Talker;Thompson;Jacquot;15-1

3 Valeski;Felix;Riecken;30-1

5 Swarm;De La Cruz;Garcia;30-1

8 Purse $80,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

VISIONARY TALE*** finished second behind a promising sprinter in an encouraging career debut performance. He has good speed, and recent workouts suggest he is ready to take a step forward. LAWTON rallied to second behind a fast and talented young sprinter. He is a picture of consistency and is expected to make his strong late run. EKATI'S GEM is an unraced colt with a sprinter's pedigree, and he ships from Houston showing swift breezes for a barn that wins with this kind.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Visionary Tale;Santana;Cox;2-1

7 Lawton;Canchari;Morse;7-2

1 Ekati's Gem;Franco;Asmussen;5-1

6 Hot Shot Kid;Landeros;Robertson;12-1

8 Smokin M'konahay;Pompell;Delong;12-1

5 Daringly Bold;Rocco;Pitts;6-1

4 Headliner;St Julien;Moquett;8-1

2 Zanchos Heart;Vazquez;Asmussen;8-1

3 Neon Gator;Thompson;Gowan;20-1

9 The Rainbow Miss. Purse $100,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, Arkansas-bred

MINISTRY** raced close to the pace while outside of rivals and slowly drew on by in a maiden-allowance victory, and the improving filly can finish stronger if she will change leads in the stretch. SUPERSTAR BEA finished second behind the top selection as a post-time favorite. She did encounter traffic trouble and may benefit from a 9-pound swing in the weights. MS FIFTY FIRST ST. defeated the top two fillies just two back sprinting, but she stopped badly in a recent two-turn effort and may be vulnerable at shorter odds.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Ministry;Pompell;Gonzalez;5-1

2 Superstar Bea;Santana;Robertson;4-1

6 Ms Fifty First St.;Franco;Cates;5-2

7 Dutch Parrot;Vazquez;Van Meter;2-1

8 Numancia;Felix;Jansen;12-1

3 Dixie Flyer;Birzer;Anderson;12-1

5 Tedders Angel;Court;Fires;12-1

4 Premonition Creek;Kennedy;Witt;20-1

10 Purse $26,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $25,000

FUNNY QUESTIONS*** may have been a workout short when finishing a competitive third in his 2017 debut. He is taking a drop in class after three additional breezes, and he is strictly the one to beat. STEAMROLLER showed excellent speed in a recent turf-sprint at Fair Grounds. A bullet 5-furlong breeze March 16 at Oaklawn may have tipped his hand. CHILLING SECRET has a series of encouraging works leading up to his first race, and Hall of Fame trainer Jack Van Berg is having a good meeting.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Funny Questions;Rocco;Hobby;7-2

4 Steamroller;Birzer;Chleborad;4-1

7 Chilling Secret;De La Cruz;Van Berg;9-2

11 Sing Him a Song;Parker;Puhl;8-1

8 Arch Flash;Canchari;Asmussen;10-1

1 Oater;Landeros;Fires;6-1

5 Reverend Sam;Roman;Chleborad;10-1

10 Monday Confession;Loveberry;Rengstorf;15-1

6 Greeleys Copy;Borel;Thomas;10-1

3 Bad Buck;St Julien;Pitts;12-1

9 Water Into Wine;Pompell;Klopp;20-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

• Arctic Music should be a good price in the first race, and because the second race brings a full field of 12, the daily double seems a good option. The seventh race begins a 50-cent Pick 4, and Private Prospect can be used as a single, or one of three with a good chance to win. The eighth race has a solid choice, but going three deep should cover the race. The ninth race has only eight runners but several can win, and the ninth race should come down to Funny Questions and Steamroller.

Sports on 04/01/2017