Signee Darious Hall eyeing a national championship at Arkansas

Arkansas forward signee Darious Hall helped Mills win the Class 5A state title and now he’s focused on winning a national championship in Fayetteville with the other two signees in his class.

“That’s our plan,” said Hall, an ESPN 4-star prospect. “That’s what we’ve all been talking about and hopefully everybody comes back next year and we can build on what they already built.”

El Dorado center Daniel Gafford, 6-11, 223 pounds is ESPN’s No. 7 center and No. 43 overall prospect in the nation while guard Khalil Garland, 6-5, 190 is the No. 13 forward and No. 53 overall prospect in the nation.

He’ll be reporting to Fayetteville in a few months and it’s all business with him.

“Everyday, I wake up and I tell myself 'I’m all business now',” Hall said. “I’m playing to reach my goal.”

Hall, 6-6, 208 pounds was named the MVP of the Class 5A title game after scoring 24 points while hitting 6 of 10 shots and 9 of 12 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed 13 rebounds. He will be trying to improve his skills before making his way to Arkansas.

“My shot, my three-point range and my pull-up and my vision of the floor.” Hall said.

He’s also looking to improve physically.

“I want to get up to 210 to 215 and then I want to get bigger and faster because now being in the SEC, the people there are bigger, stronger and faster,” Hall said. “I have to get my body ready for that.”

Hall and other top players from Arkansas will represent the Natural State against the best from the Memhis area in the Mike Conley Jr. Challenge in Memphis next weekend.

“It’s going to be a blast,” Hall said “All the best kids from Arkansas going against the ones from Memphis. I just believe we’re better.”