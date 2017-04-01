South Carolina vs. Gonzaga

WHEN 5 p.m. Central

WHERE University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

RECORDS South Carolina 26-10, Gonzaga 36-1 SERIES First meeting TV CBS INTERNET ncaa.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

SOUTH CAROLINA

NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Sindarius Thornwell, 6-5, Sr. 21.6 7.2 G Duane Notice, 6-2, Sr. 10.2 2.6 G PJ Dozier, 6-6, So. 13.8 4.7 F Malik Kotsar, 6-10, Fr. 5.9 4.8 F Chris Silva, 6-9, So. 10.1 5.9 TOP RESERVES

G Rakym Felder, 5-10, Fr. 5.7 1.5 G Justin McKie, 6-4, Sr. 4.1 2.1 F Sedee Keita, 6-9, Fr. 1.1 2.1 COACH Frank Martin (96-73 in fifth season at South Carolina, 213-127 in 10th season overall)

GONZAGA

NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Josh Perkins, 6-3, So. 8.2 2.3 G Jordan Mathews, 6-4, Sr. 10.7 3.3 G N. Williams-Goss, 6-3, Jr. 16.7 5.9 F Johnathan Williams, 6-9, Jr. 10.3 6.6 C Przemek Karnowski, 7-1, Sr. 12.2 5.8 TOP RESERVES

G Silas Melson, 6-4, Jr. 7.3 2.5 F Zach Collins, 7-0, Fr. 9.9 5.7 F Killian Tillie, 6-10, Fr. 4.4 3.1 COACH Mark Few (502-118 in 18th season at Gonzaga and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

S. Carolina Gonzaga 73.2 Points for 83.2 64.9 Points against 60.9 +1.2 Rebound margin +7.2 +4.0 Turnover margin +1.1 42.1 FG pct. 50.9 33.7 3-pt. pct. 37.8 69.8 FT pct. 71.8 CHALK TALK Gonzaga and South Carolina are each playing in their first Final Four. … Gonzaga Coach Mark Few has been part of 19 of the Bulldogs’ 20 NCAA Tournament appearances. He was an assistant coach under Dan Monson when Gonzaga advanced to the Elite Eight in 1999 and has been the Bulldogs’ head coach since. … Gonzaga’s only loss was to Brigham Young, 79-71, on Feb. 25 at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Wash. … South Carolina held Florida to 0-of-14 from three-point range in a 77-70 victory over the Gators on Sunday in New York. … The Gamecocks lost 5 of their final 7 games entering the NCAA Tournament, including a 83-76 loss to Arkansas on Feb. 15.