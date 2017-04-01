U.K. trade talks can wait, EU says

LONDON -- Two days after the United Kingdom filed its divorce papers, the European Union made clear Friday that it will be the one to set the pace and terms of the talks.

In its first official response to the U.K.'s letter announcing its exit, the EU's draft guidelines for the coming negotiations show that the bloc is willing to discuss a trade deal with the U.K. -- but not until EU leaders feel that "sufficient progress" has been made in agreeing to the terms of separation.

Separately, Scotland's first minister on Friday formally requested a second referendum on independence, declaring that Scots have the right to exercise their right of self-determination.

British Prime Minister Theresa May -- her eyes on the two-year countdown until the deadline for the U.K.'s exit -- had called for divorce talks and negotiations on a new trade deal to proceed simultaneously.

Speaking at a Malta news conference, European Council President Donald Tusk said the exit process will be "difficult, complex and sometimes even confrontational. There's no way around it."

He vowed that the EU's 27 remaining members will stick together in driving a tough bargain with the U.K., one that won't allow the U.K. to claim a better deal than the one it has today.

The aim, he said, will be to preserve the integrity of the union and to protect the interests of the 440 million EU citizens remaining after the U.K. leaves. He stressed that the goal was not to punish the U.K., but he implied that the U.K. is sure to feel some pain.

"Brexit is already punitive enough," he said, referring to the British exit.

The U.K. on Wednesday made official what its voters had decided in a referendum last June by triggering Article 50, the never-before-used mechanism for exiting the EU.

May has said she wants a clean break with the EU, one that leaves the U.K. outside the bloc's single market and free to set its own rules in critical areas like immigration. But she has also said she wants a free-trade deal with the EU that preserves the U.K.'s preferred status with its most significant economic partner.

There's little time to make that happen -- trade deals can take five years or more to negotiate -- and May wants the talks to begin as quickly as possible.

But the EU's stance, as revealed Friday, shows that it will be the one to determine when the two sides can move on from talking about their split and start discussing what comes next.

Before the trade talks can get underway, the EU wants to resolve thorny issues around the separation, including the amount of money that the U.K. owes the bloc based on past commitments and the status of EU citizens now living in the U.K.

In his news conference, Tusk sought to defuse at least one issue that has already emerged as a possible source of contention.

May in her Wednesday letter had appeared to link trade and security assistance, suggesting that without a comprehensive deal, "our cooperation in the fight against crime and terrorism would be weakened."

But Tusk said he knew May personally and that he refused to believe she would withhold security assistance in a bid to gain leverage in trade talks. The whole thing, he insisted, was "a misunderstanding."

Meanwhile, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon sent May a letter formally requesting the transfer of powers to allow a second vote. Sturgeon argued that the U.K.'s exit is an outcome that will have significant implications on Scotland, which voted in favor of remaining in the EU.

"In these very changed circumstances, the people of Scotland must have the right to choose our own future -- in short, to exercise our right of self-determination," Sturgeon wrote.

The letter followed a 69-59 vote in the Scottish Parliament this week in favor of asking for an independence referendum. The Scots want the vote to take place between autumn 2018 and spring 2019.

The British government has said it will deny the request. May has made clear she does not believe it is the time for another vote. Scottish voters rejected independence in a 2014 referendum that Sturgeon's Scottish National Party called a once-in-a-generation vote. But Sturgeon says the U.K.'s exit has altered conditions dramatically.

Information for this article was contributed by Griff Witte of The Washington Post and by Danica Kirka of The Associated Press.

