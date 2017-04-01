UA System notebook

UAM's meal plans to cost more in '18

Meal plans for University of Arkansas at Monticello students will cost more in fall 2018.

The increases will affect the declining fund balance, which is structured like a debit card transaction. The declining fund balance can be used at any of the on-campus dining facilities, including concessions and fast-food restaurants.

Each of the residential meal plans -- except the block meal plan -- will have $25 more in the declining fund balance, which students will have to pay for. The block meal plan, currently at $645, will go up to $650. The university will also add a mandatory meal plan for commuter students who are enrolled in at least six credit hours: a $125 declining balance.

The university has been talking to its food vendor about adding a name brand food-service option to the campus. That option will be housed within the Student Success Center, which is under construction.

The University of Arkansas board approved the increases during a board meeting Thursday.

Late finance officer honored at meeting

University of Arkansas trustees honored a late vice president Wednesday.

Barbara Goswick, who worked as the system's vice president for finance and chief fiscal officer, died Feb. 25 after battling cancer. Goswick had served in that role since 2008 and had worked in higher education for more than 35 years.

UA System President Donald Bobbitt thanked the physicians and other health care professionals who helped Goswick. She worked during and after her chemotherapy treatments, he said.

"I was concerned about infection," he said. "Barbara was concerned about the system."

The board expressed its appreciation for her service and sent condolences to her family.

Pulaski Tech gets OK to sell building

The University of Arkansas-Pulaski Technical College has received approval to to sell its west Little Rock building.

Now, Pulaski Tech, which joined the University of Arkansas System last month, will list the property at 8901 Kanis Road for sale. The 44-year-old building sits on a 3.21-acre lot and was appraised last year at about $4 million.

The community college will need approval from the system's trustees only if the sale is less than the appraised value.

The 35,276-square-foot building was used for academic-success efforts and remedial courses, but because of declining enrollment, the school no longer needs it. Those courses have been moved to the college's main campus in North Little Rock and its south campus in Little Rock.

The college has 5,834 students this spring semester. Its fall enrollment has fallen nearly 45 percent over the past five years with 6,576 students enrolled in fall 2016.

The college said it plans to use the proceeds for renovations to support programs and other strategic priorities, according to board documents.

