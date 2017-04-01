VIDEO: Bret Bielema reviews first week of spring practice
This article was published today at 1:40 p.m.
NWA Democrat-Gazette/DAVID GOTTSCHALK University of Arkansas head football coach Bret Bielema speaks with members of the media on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, inside the Fred W. Smith Center in Fayetteville on the results from National Signing Day.
Comments on: VIDEO: Bret Bielema reviews first week of spring practice
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.