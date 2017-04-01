Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $177M sold in Arkansas

A lucky lottery player in Arkansas bought a jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket worth a cool $177 million, officials said Saturday.

It's the largest jackpot winner in the state's history.

The player, who can't claim the prize before state lottery offices reopen Monday, matched all five white balls and the Mega Ball in Friday night's drawing to win the nine-figure jackpot, the multi-state lottery game said in a news release.

The cash option, before taxes are taken out, would be $107 million, according to the release.

Bishop Woosley, director of the Arkansas Scholarshop Lottery, said the winning ticket was sold at the All Stop Valero at 408 E. 22nd St. in Stuttgart.

The retailer is eligible for a $50,000 bonus unless the ticket goes unclaimed.

The winning numbers were 17, 24, 27, 32 and 58 with a Mega Ball of 10.

The win far exceeds the previous record-holder for largest jackpot in Arkansas, a $25 million-winning Powerball ticket in January 2010. That ticket was sold in Mayflower.