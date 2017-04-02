1 killed, 3 injured after car runs into ditch, overturns

A 22-year-old driver was killed and three people were injured Saturday afternoon when a car drove off the road and into a ditch, where it overturned, state police said.

Chelsey Cranton of Star City was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier west on Arkansas 114 in Lincoln County around 4:30 p.m. Saturday when her car left the road, went into a ditch, and overturned, according to an Arkansas State Police report. Cranton was ejected from the vehicle during the wreck and killed, authorities said.

Three passengers were also reported injured. Aspen Leigh Conrad, 20, and Brian Carter, 23, both of Star City, were hurt, along with a minor, according to the report.

The injured were taken to Delta Memorial Hospital in Dumas, state police said. Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

Cranton’s death is the 114th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary reports.