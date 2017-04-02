AT THE POST

DAY 48 of 57

SATURDAY'S ATTENDANCE 19,500

SATURDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $1,104,887

SATURDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,3938,118

SATURDAY'S PICK-5 PAYOUT $137.35

TODAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Laurel Park, 12:10 p.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 1:25 p.m.; Santa Anita, 2:30 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.

SATURDAY'S STARS

A three-way tie at the top of jockey standings with 39 victories exists between Ricardo Santana (215 starts), Ramon Vazquez (255 starts) and Geovanni Franco (208 starts). Santana won the eighth race when he rode Visionary Tale ($3.60) to victory. Vazquez won the third race with Hot Item ($8.40) and the fifth race with Way Striking ($13.60).

In addition, Alex Canchari moved to within two of the lead when he won three races (37 victories in 227 starts). Canchari won the first race with Sanilac ($4), the fourth with Secret Trick ($26.80) and the seventh with Private Prospect ($7).

In the trainer's standings, Steve Asmussen won the first race and the seventh race to increase his season-leading total to 31 victories in 178 starts. Robertino Diordoro is second with 25 victories in 96 starts after winning the fifth race.

