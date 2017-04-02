Bielema happy with 'attitude'

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks wrapped up their first week of spring drills Saturday with a two-hour workout in full pads, and Coach Bret Bielema's post-practice disposition was as sunny as the day was bright.

"Through practice three, I'm just very excited about the things that you hope for," Bielema said. "They're definitely in the right attitude, guys are flying around, and the guys have good energy."

Bielema pointed out impressive work from quarterback Austin Allen, tailback Rawleigh Williams, receiver La'Michael Pettway and outside linebacker Randy Ramsey, among others, and asked for more energy out of one position group.

"I think our wideouts have to pick it up a little bit," he said. "I thought they were a little bit draggy in the beginning. Looking for a little leadership out of that group."

Bielema said senior receiver Jared Cornelius has got to lead the charge for the unit.

"We'll get that going," Bielema said.

As is Bielema's custom, he installed a "Hog drill" period early in the Razorbacks' first workout in full pads to get the energy levels up. Hog drills are one-on-one competitions between players of roughly equal size in opposing University of Arkansas, Fayetteville position groups.

"Today was the first day in pads, and I thought they should be excited," Bielema said. "I told our coaches and players that if you aren't excited about today's practice, then you don't belong here.

"Today has to be something that they hang their hat on, and get out there -- whether you're playing wideout, corner or nose guard or offensive center -- you've got to enjoy the day in pads. I thought they handled that."

Allen completed 6 of 7 passes in the pass skeleton periods. His lone incomplete throw was an intermediate pass targeted for Cameron Colbert on which safety De'Andre Coley made a nice break-up while nearly intercepting the pass.

Cole Kelley went 3 for 3 in skeleton, including a nice seam pass to T.J. Hammonds on his final throw. Ty Storey went 2 for 2.

Hammonds was particularly active in the periods open to the media, with four receptions in skeleton work and another from Storey in the three full-team periods that followed.

Linebacker Josh Harris continued his reputation for strong practice play, with a couple of strikes at the line of scrimmage and the day's top hustle play. After Brandon Martin caught a pass from Kelley and was streaking down the left sideline, Harris closed in and poked the ball away, causing a fumble that was recovered by the defense.

Receivers coach Michael Smith asked a team manager to throw a ball to Martin, saying, "He knows what to do with it." Martin had to run around the field with the ball tucked under his arm.

Kelley had the day's most impressive individual throw, a tight 55-yard spiral for a completion to Tyson Morris, a 6-3 walk-on from Fayetteville High, during a group period.

The Razorbacks made it through the first week without suffering any severe injuries. Bielema said freshman cornerback Korey Hernandez pulled up on a deep post route and would be evaluated over the weekend. Running back Juan Day tweaked a hamstring Thursday, Bielema said, but the redshirt junior took plenty of reps Saturday.

Arkansas has installed only a few defensive calls in its new 3-4 look, which puts that unit behind the learning curve of the mostly veteran offense. Bielema hopes to get both units to a stronger position in the coming week.

"We really have basic defensive calls in, and we have the majority of our offense in, with the run game and the pass game," he said. "On Tuesday, we'll jump into our third down and long package, third and short, break into red zone, and hopefully get all of those things covered this week, so in our first scrimmage next Saturday we can do those various situations."

Bielema was complimentary of outside linebackers Ramsey and Michael Taylor.

"I thought Randy today really came alive," Bielema said. "He tends to do that with pads on. He's a kid that likes contact and thrives on it. He got his hands on an outside ball that was a pretty impressive break."

