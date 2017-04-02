Dalai Lama recalls fleeing Tibet in 1959

GAUHATI, India — The Dalai Lama, the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, on Saturday recalled how Chinese military action forced him to flee from Tibet to India in 1959.

He spoke before his scheduled visit Tuesday to northeast India’s Arunachal Pradesh state. China considers the state a disputed region and objects to the Dalai Lama’s visit there.

The spiritual leader spoke at a function organized by an Indian newspaper, The Assam Tribune, in Gauhati, the capital of Assam state. The state’s governor and its top elected official were among an audience of nearly 1,500 people.

“On March 10, 1959, there were huge demonstrations in Lhasa,” the Tibetan region’s capital, he recalled. “Chinese military action also increased. I had no option but to escape. On March 17, I fled.”

Last month, China warned of “severe damage” to relations with India and increased regional instability if the Dalai Lama proceeds with his trip to the state.