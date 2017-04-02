Despite daily weight loss, Mabelvale angler prevails

RUSSELLVILLE -- Quincy Houchin of Mabelvale went wire to wire to win the FLW Costa Series Central Division bass tournament and $50,000 on Saturday at Lake Dardanelle.

Houchin outscaled a field of 203 pros during the three-day event with a total production of 15 fish that weighed 45 pounds, 4 ounces. He caught 19-12 on Day 1 and followed with 14-1 on Day 2. He caught 11-7 in the championship round to win his first Costa Series event.

"I never dreamed I'd win this," Houchin said.

Finishing second was Tom Silber of Labadie, Mo., (44-9; $20,600), followed by Joey Cifuentes of Clinton (43-13; $14,500), Josh Ray of Alexander (43-8; $12,500) and Zach King of Clarksville (42-1; $11,700).

Houchin caught all of his keepers in a small area on the north side of the lake, which was virtually blocked by a sandbar across the opening. Other people, such as King, abused their boats and motors to get to similar places, but Houchin had his spot to himself.

"When I went in there, I hit extremely hard," Houchin said.

It was necessary, Houchin said, to escape an oversize field of 203 boats containing 203 pros and 203 co-anglers.

"With all the backwater fish spawning and with 200 boats, you've got to get away from people," Houchin said. "I cannot stand to fish behind people all the time. I spent my entire practice trying to find a place I could get into where most are not getting into. It just so happened I found that spot. No one was going in it, and there's no doubt that helped."

It's not a secret spot. Houchin said many of his friends fish it, but he called them and shared his plans.

"They respect me enough not to come in when I told them I was fishing there," Houchin said.

Houchin described the area as a big square loop where an island point meets rocks. It has a variety of wood cover in 2-3 foot depths and 8-9 foot depths. It also has rocks.

Houchin said he caught most of his fish flipping shallow and deep wood with a green pumpkin/red flake Reactions Innovations Beaver and a Real Deal tungsten weight. His rods were a 7-foot, 3-inch Denali flipping stick and a 7-3 Denali cranking rod. He used 25-pound test Seaguar line with the flipping stick and 17-pound Seaguar on the crankbait rig.

Houchin prevailed despite steadily losing weight over three days. A stiff east wind cut his pattern in half by taking his deep cover out of play.

"Almost all my 8- and 9-foot stuff today had 2-foot rollers coming through it," Houchin said. "I didn't even get to fish it."

He said Friday that he believed he would be beaten Saturday, and he was certain he lost the tournament at midday when a 5-pounder dodged a crankbait.

"I said, 'There goes $50,000,' " Houchin said.

With a fading pattern and shrinking fish, Houchin resisted the temptation to relocate.

"When I left here this morning, I wanted to hit a few places back in the [Illinois] bayou, but I said to myself, 'No, you found that place. You need to go there and stick to it,' " Houchin said. "I did throw a crankbait more today. I hadn't been doing that, but the wind was crashing in there, and I couldn't flip my stuff."

The tournament featured radical daily weather changes and muddy water. The first day was cold and overcast with a northwest wind.

The second day was bluebird clear and calm, and the third day was bluebird clear with a fierce east wind. The fact that Houchin's spot produced in all three conditions convinced Houchin it could be a money spot in any tournament.

