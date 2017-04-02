Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, April 02, 2017, 2:57 a.m.

FLW results

This article was published today at 2:39 a.m.

FLW Costa Series Central Division Bass Tournament

Lake Dardanelle

March 29-April 1

Third Round

Pro Division

NAME; HOMETOWN; FISH/WT; TOTAL WT; MONEY

Quincy Houchin; Mabelvale; 5/11-7; 45-4; $50,400

Tom Silber; Labadie, Mo.; 5/13-0; 44-9; $20,600

Joey Cifuentes; Clinton; 5/15-6; 43-14; $14,500

Josh Ray; Alexander; 5/12-4; 43-8; $12,500

Zach King; Clarksville; 5/9-0; 42-1; $11,700

Evan Barnes; Hot Springs; 5/10-11; 40-8; $9,250

Garrett Paquette; Canton, Mich.; 4/10-14; 39-1; $8,000

Shannon Pierce; Pine Bluff; 5/7-10; 38-15; $7,000

Cole Floyd; Leesburg, Ohio; 5/10-9; 38-15; $6,000

Brandon Lee; Hot Springs; 0/0-0; 31-4; $4,500

Co-Angler Division

Robert Bartoszek; Hampshire, Tenn.; 4/9-7; 37-2; $1,350, Ranger/Evinrude package

Mark Howard; Mesquite, Texas; 513-2; 31-13; $6,300

Alan Hults; Gautier, Miss.; 5/10-7; 29-13; $5,000

Bud Pruitt; Houston, Texas; 5/9-1; 29-1; $4,000

James Ingram; Quitman; 2/2-13; 28-5; $3,500

Buddy Rudolph; Hot Springs; 2/8-3; 27-5; $3,000

Max Wilson; Everton, Mo.; 4/8-0; 26-4; $2,500

Mark Shelton; Fayetteville; 0/0-0; 23-3; $2,200

Scott Blaesi; North Platte, Neb.; 1/1-10; 20-0; $1,700

Chris Lemon; Mooreseville, Ind.; 0/0-0; 19-7; $1,350

Sports on 04/02/2017

Print Headline: FLW results

