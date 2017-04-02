FLW Costa Series Central Division Bass Tournament
Lake Dardanelle
March 29-April 1
Third Round
Pro Division
NAME; HOMETOWN; FISH/WT; TOTAL WT; MONEY
Quincy Houchin; Mabelvale; 5/11-7; 45-4; $50,400
Tom Silber; Labadie, Mo.; 5/13-0; 44-9; $20,600
Joey Cifuentes; Clinton; 5/15-6; 43-14; $14,500
Josh Ray; Alexander; 5/12-4; 43-8; $12,500
Zach King; Clarksville; 5/9-0; 42-1; $11,700
Evan Barnes; Hot Springs; 5/10-11; 40-8; $9,250
Garrett Paquette; Canton, Mich.; 4/10-14; 39-1; $8,000
Shannon Pierce; Pine Bluff; 5/7-10; 38-15; $7,000
Cole Floyd; Leesburg, Ohio; 5/10-9; 38-15; $6,000
Brandon Lee; Hot Springs; 0/0-0; 31-4; $4,500
Co-Angler Division
Robert Bartoszek; Hampshire, Tenn.; 4/9-7; 37-2; $1,350, Ranger/Evinrude package
Mark Howard; Mesquite, Texas; 513-2; 31-13; $6,300
Alan Hults; Gautier, Miss.; 5/10-7; 29-13; $5,000
Bud Pruitt; Houston, Texas; 5/9-1; 29-1; $4,000
James Ingram; Quitman; 2/2-13; 28-5; $3,500
Buddy Rudolph; Hot Springs; 2/8-3; 27-5; $3,000
Max Wilson; Everton, Mo.; 4/8-0; 26-4; $2,500
Mark Shelton; Fayetteville; 0/0-0; 23-3; $2,200
Scott Blaesi; North Platte, Neb.; 1/1-10; 20-0; $1,700
Chris Lemon; Mooreseville, Ind.; 0/0-0; 19-7; $1,350
Sports on 04/02/2017
Print Headline: FLW results
