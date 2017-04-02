Hogs go quietly as Tide rebound

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The Arkansas Razorbacks offered little resistance against Alabama left-handed starting pitcher Dylan Duarte on Saturday.

Duarte (2-1) kept the Razorbacks off balance through 8⅓ innings, giving up 6 hits and striking out 4 batters as the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville fell 7-1 at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

"We were off balance all night," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "We probably hit six or seven balls off of the end of the bat. Some of them were pop-ups, and some of them were fly balls that looked like when they left the bat they were hit pretty good. Their pitcher just did a tremendous job of pitching and keeping us off balance."

Arkansas left seven runners stranded and struggled to string together hits.

"The arms in this league are unbelievable," Alabama Coach Greg Goff said. "Last night, we were feeling the same way. I mean, you get a guy to go out there and pitch like Dylan did tonight and like their guy [Blaine Knight] did last night, it's tough on the offenses. I'm just really pleased.

"The biggest thing for me, he didn't walk anybody. Got the punch-outs when he needed to. Just has great command."

Grant Koch scored the Razorbacks' lone run in the second inning. Designated hitter Jaxon Williams hit an RBI single to left field to send Koch home and give Arkansas a 1-0 lead. Koch finished 2 for 4. Jake Arledge, Dominic Fletcher, Jordan McFarland and Williams each had one hit.

Alabama's offense sprung to life in both the second and fifth innings. The Crimson Tide scored four runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-1 lead and tacked on three more runs in the fifth inning, making it 7-1. Seven players contributed to Alabama's 10-hit performance.

"It's a tough sport. It's a tough, tough game. These guys have a lot of courage, and it started with Dylan tonight on the mound," Goff said. "If you don't have a guy that goes out there and has some spirit about him, you're not going to win. I was just really pleased with how our guys responded, and they always respond. That's the thing I love about our group."

Arkansas starter Trevor Stephan (4-2) picked up the loss after pitching 1⅓ innings. He gave up 4 hits, 4 runs and walked 1 batter. The Razorbacks used four pitchers.

"We got behind, and we gave up that four-run inning after scoring a run, and give their offense credit," Van Horn said. "They came out and took it to our starter. That is his shortest outing of the year by far."

Arkansas dropped to 21-6 and 6-2 in the SEC. Alabama improved to 13-14 and 2-6 in the SEC.

The rubber game is scheduled for today at 3 p.m. Arkansas defeated Alabama 7-1 on Friday.

"It's a big game, obviously. Whenever you get to Sunday and it's 1-1, you use everybody you've got," Van Horn said. "You use all the pitching you have. You don't save anybody for midweek games. You ask your catcher to catch three in a row, and you do what you've got to do to try and win the game."

Today’s game

NO. 20 ARKANSAS AT ALABAMA

WHEN 3 p.m. Central WHERE Sewell-Thomas Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala. RECORDS Arkansas 21-6, 6-2 SEC; Alabama 13-14, 2-6 TELEVISION SEC Network RADIO Razorb

Sports on 04/02/2017