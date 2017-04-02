Hogs top Tide with 3 in the ninth

Arkansas scored three runs in the ninth inning and beat Alabama 8-5 Sunday to win the three-game series at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

Carson Shaddy's two-run single with two outs in the top of the ninth inning gave the No. 20 Razorbacks a 7-5 lead. Arkansas added another run when Dominic Fletcher advanced from third base on a wild pitch.

Alabama put two runners on base with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but Cannon Chadwick retired the final two Crimson Tide batters to end the game.

Arkansas (22-6, 7-2 SEC) took the lead three separate times. The Razorbacks led 3-0 after Fletcher's two-run single in the third inning and took a 5-3 lead in the sixth on Chad Spanberger's two-run single.

Spanberger finished 4-for-5.

Alabama (13-15, 2-7) tied the game 5-5 in the seventh. Kyle Kaufman's RBI single pulled the Crimson Tide within a run and Chandler Avant tied the game on a wild pitch by Chadwick.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to host Grand Canyon on Tuesday.