'Junk' fisherman lands co-angler title

RUSSELLVILLE -- Robert Bartoszek of Hampshire, Tenn., won the co-angler division with a total weight of 37 pounds, 2 ounces that was worth $1,350 and a new Ranger Z175 boat and 90-horsepower Evinrude motor valued at $30,000.

Versatility and consistency were the keys to Bartoszek's victory. He used eight different baits in three days to box 14 keepers. He caught five in the first round that weighed 13-12, and five in the second round that weighed 13-15. He caught only four in the third round that totaled 9-7, but his cumulative performance was more than enough to beat Mark Howard of Mesquite, Texas, whose total weight was 31-13.

A former resident of the Russellville area, Bartoszek was aware that Lake Dardanelle plays to the strengths of so-called "junk" fishermen like himself who are jacks of many trades.

The first day was a typical junk fishing day, Bartoszek said. Fish were active but not aggressive, so Bartoszek struggled to boat a limit fishing a stumpfield.

"Muddy water hurt us," Bartoszek said. "My boater zeroed, but everything fell my way. I caught a couple on a chatterbait, a couple on a flipping bait and one on a swimbait."

On the second day, Bartoszek fished with Greg Sapp of Rogers, who went out of his way to help his co-angler.

"I have to thank my boater, Greg," Bartoszek said. "His main goal was to make sure I caught my fish."

The third round started with Bartoszek's biggest fish on the fifth cast, but he didn't catch another keeper until 2 p.m.

