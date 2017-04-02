KENTUCKY DERBY PREP RACES

FLORIDA DERBY

Pletcher colt prevails

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. — Always Dreaming had never been on a stage like this before, with both of his previous career victories — after going 0 for 2 as a 2-year-old — coming in a maiden race and an allowance race.

Ridden by John Velazquez, Always Dreaming got the lead at the top of the stretch and held off State of Honor and a hard-charging Gunnevera to win the $1 million Grade I race at Gulfstream park, good for 100 points and spot in the gate for the May 6 Kentucky Derby.

The plan all along for Always Dreaming’s connections — who include Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola — was to be patient and wait for the right spot, which became the Florida Derby. “The horse has been training exceptionally well,” said trainer Todd Pletcher, who has four of the top 11 horses in the current Road to the Derby points standings, with more to run next weekend. “That was a very impressive performance.”

LOUISIANA DERBY

Girvin gallops to victory

NEW ORLEANS — Girvin had already done enough to qualify for the May 6 Kentucky derby with his Feb. 25 victory in the Risen Star, but he moved to the top of the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with his victory in the Grade II $1 million Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds.

Patch, trained by Todd Pletcher, was 3 lengths ahead of Local Hero — who might now be Kentucky-possible as well.

Patch earned 40 points with his second-place finish to move into a tie for 11th in the standings.

Local Hero, trained by Steve Asmussen, earned 20 points by finishing third and is tied for 16th with 30 points.

Girvin finished the 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.77. He would be the first Kentucky Derby horse for Sharp — whose wife, retired jockey Rosie Napravnik, rode in the Run for the Roses in 2011, 2013 and 2014.