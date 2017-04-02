Man keeping warm suspected of starting church fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is suspected of accidentally starting a fire that damaged a Colorado church while trying to keep warm during a snowstorm.

The Gazette of Colorado Springs reports Saturday's fire heavily damaged the roof and electrical system at Broadmoor Community Church in Colorado Springs.

Ten people were in the building but no one was injured.

The 35-year-old man believed to be a transient from another state was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson because authorities said he endangered the lives of those in the church.

Investigators believe he started the fire with some cardboard left outside the church.

The church canceled Sunday services.

Senior Pastor Anne Cubbage says the church will hold upcoming services for Palm Sunday and Easter even if they have to be outside.