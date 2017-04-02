Education notebook

NLR High School plans open house

The North Little Rock School District is hosting an open house for the community at the greatly expanded North Little Rock High School from 2-4 p.m. today.

Tours of the school will start every 30 minutes, beginning at 2 p.m. The last tour will begin at 3:30 p.m.

The school, at 101 W. 22nd St., serves about 2,400 students in grades nine through 12.

Forum to consider vote on LR millage

The League of Women Voters will meet at at 5:30 p.m. April 10 at Hall High School to hear presentations for and against a proposal to extend the levy of 12.4 debt service mills in the Little Rock School District.

A 14-year extension of the tax mills -- from 2033, when they are now due to expire, to 2047 -- will be the subject of a special May 9 election in the Little Rock district. The district has proposed the extension as a way to finance $160 million in capital improvements including a new high school, the renovation of the McClellan High building and upgrades to other schools.

The League of Women Voters has invited community activist Stacy Sells to speak for the issue and former Little Rock School Board member Jim Ross to speak against it. Ross and the rest of the Little Rock School Board lost their positions in January 2015 when the state took control of the district because six of its 48 schools were labeled as academically distressed. Three of the schools have since been relieved of the label.

The League session is open to the public.

Applicants sought to fill vacant seat

The Pulaski County Special School District is seeking a deputy superintendent after allowing the position to remain unfilled for a year.

Superintendent Jerry Guess said the position was left vacant last year after Deputy Superintendent Laura Bednar resigned to become the head of Baptist Prep Academy. It was the first year of the school district's operation following the detachment of the new Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District.

"We were dealing with the Jacksonville piece and how we were going to get through that. We all took on more duties," Guess said about the year. "I think we need to go back to a more reasonable management system, and I think that means hiring a deputy who is charged with overseeing learning services."

He noted that the district is moving to convert its high schools to schools of innovation offering concurrent college credit courses, expanding reading instruction and enhancing Advanced Placement course offerings.

"I think there is a need for somebody to oversee all that more effectively," he said.

Currently, John Tackett is interim assistant superintendent for learning services/director of secondary education and Janice Warren is assistant superintendent for equity and pupil services/director of elementary education.

Guess said it is his intention to no longer have assistant superintendents. Besides the deputy superintendent, administrators in learning services will include a director of elementary education and a director of secondary education.

Metro on 04/02/2017