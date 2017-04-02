No cheers for Watson in Alabama

Deshaun Watson apparently had another run-in with Alabama.

A pair of videos that surfaced Friday on Twitter appeared to show the former Clemson quarterback leaving Innisfree, an Irish pub in Tuscaloosa, Ala., after being confronted by two former Crimson Tide football players.

The incident began to garner attention on social media Friday evening after a Twitter user with the handle @doctor_59 posted a 45-second video of Watson leaving the establishment.

A video posted later Friday by Barstool Sports' Clemson account appeared to show Ryan Anderson, a member of last year's Alabama football team that lost 35-31 to Clemson in the national championship game, and Wallace Gilberry, a former Alabama football player who now plays for the Cincinnati Bengals, telling Watson to leave the tavern.

A statement posted to Innisfree Irish Pub Tuscaloosa's Facebook page said no staff or employees asked Watson to leave.

"Over the years we have had thousands of visitors from rival schools and have always treated them fairly," the statement read. "[Friday] was not any different. The unfolding of today's events were not led by our staff or anyone employed by Innisfree Irish Pubs. Unfortunately a customer attempted to invoke the right to refuse service on our behalf and after being identified, was immediately asked to leave the premises following the incident. We apologize for any inconvenience this incident caused to our customers. We appreciate anyone that chooses to visit our establishment and hope to continue welcoming sports fans for years to come."

Watson led the Tigers to victory in the College Football Playoff title game with 420 passing yards and 4 total touchdowns, while Anderson had 1 sack and 2 fumble recoveries for the losing side. Anderson and the Crimson Tide defeated Clemson 45-40 in the previous year's national championship game.

Mind-blowing

Since the New England Patriots won the Super Bowl in February, the Vince Lombardi Trophy has traveled around the region to give fans a chance to see the championship prize. But some northern New England fans almost missed out after a car carrying the trophy hit a deer in Maine.

A Patriots employee was driving the trophy to Bangor, Maine, on Friday night when his vehicle struck a deer in Fairfield, about 50 miles southwest of Bangor.

Team spokesman Stacey James confirmed the accident Saturday. James said the driver and trophy were unhurt.

The trophy was on display Saturday at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

Maine State Trooper Tyler Maloon gave the team employee a ride after the accident and posted a photo of himself with the trophy on Facebook.

"So, I cover a car deer crash in Fairfield and end up giving the operator and his wife a ride to the Pittsfield Irvings. As we're driving they begin talking about an event they're going to at the Cross Insurance Center, stating "the trophy" has to be there at such and such a time, and that they'll have to head back after for opening day at Fenway for a presentation there. Naturally, I ask what trophy. They then tell me that he works for the Patriots and that the Lombardi Trophy is in my cruiser! My mind was blown, seriously what are the odds! A story for the ages!"

QUIZ

For what NFL team did former Alabama defensive end Wallace Gilberry make his professional debut?

ANSWER

An undrafted free agent, Gilberry had a tackle in his NFL debut with the Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 9, 2008.

Sports on 04/02/2017