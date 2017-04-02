Ozarks junior wins shooting title

SAN ANTONIO — Grace Brown of Booneville, a junior at the University of the Ozarks in Clarksville, won the national championship in international bunker trap at the Association of College Unions International Collegiate (ACUI) National Tournament on Wednesday.

It is the first national championship for the program.

Brown hit 99 out of 125 targets to advance to a shoot-off. In the finals, Brown first hit 22 of 25. She next hit 3 of 5, and then 8 of 10 to clinch the national championship.

“My heart was racing,” Brown said. “It was the most nervous I’ve ever been at a competition. We were all emotional after it happened.”

Summer Sanders of Greenwood, a freshman at Ozarks finished fourth, giving the school two of the top four shooters in the event.

Brown and Sanders were two of only 15 shooters to qualify for a chance at the national championship.

Pollinator event for children set

The Nature Conservancy and the Big Rock Chapter of Quail Forever will hold a pollinator habitat workshop for ages 5-15 on April 15 at Ranch North Woods Preserve in Little Rock.

The event will focus on the benefits of providing habitat for pollinators such as bees and butterflies. The same type of upland habitat benefits bobwhite quail, a treasured game bird in Arkansas.

Contact Hamilton Bitely at (501) 920-0075 or email bigrockqf@gmail.com.

Spring Hill High duo take championship

Brady Gentry and Kory England, both of Hope, gave Spring Hill a victory in the FLW High School Fishing Arkansas Open tournament last week at Lake Hamilton.

The victory advanced the team to the High School Fishing National Championship on June 27-July 1 at Pickwick Lake in Florence, Ala.

Gentry and England caught 5 bass weighing 16 pounds, 5 ounces, to top a 50-team field. They caught their limit fishing main-lake points with a Zoom Trick Worm on a shaky-head rig.

Finishing second were Jonathan Pipkins and Eligah Luna of Fountain Lake (5/13-5), followed by Hunter Bryant and Jordan Mungle of Fountain Lake (5/13-2), Jay Morgan and Cade Gartman of Trumann (5/13-0) Maci Parks and Andrew Turner of West Side in Greers Ferry (5/12-1).