100 years ago

April 2, 1917

• Following the telegram received by the governor and the adjutant general of Arkansas from department headquarters Saturday night, ordering the First Arkansas Infantry mustered into the federal service again, telegrams were sent from the Military Department here to all company commanders to begin at once, but another telegram received by the governor last night asks that the companies be not recruited to war strength, pending action by Congress. Both telegrams call for the mobilization of the First Regiment companies in their home stations.

50 years ago

April 2, 1967

• Arrangements were made Saturday to continue essential laboratory tests while state health officials arranged for new quarters to house the laboratories that were destroyed or heavily damaged in a fire Friday night. William B. Hope Jr., director of the Bureau of Laboratories of the state Health Department, mailed 2,000 copies of a memorandum Saturday to physicians, hospitals, county health units and other laboratories instructing them in the procedure to follow. Hope was vacationing in Tennessee at the time of the fire. He arranged with Dr. Howard Barrick, director of the Division of Laboratories of the Tennessee Health Department at Nashville, to make all bacteriology tests normally made by the Arkansas laboratory and said that a delay of no more than 24 hours beyond the usual time required would be involved.

25 years ago

April 2, 1992

• For the third time in the last two years, the city Board of Directors began discussions Wednesday on the purchase of a 250-acre park site in west Little Rock. But city directors reached little agreement on how to proceed with the purchase. Voters approved spending $1 million to buy the park site as part of a 1987 bond issue, but city directors have twice failed to settle on a site.

10 years ago

April 2, 2007

• The last round of public hearings on whether and how to boost mayoral authority in Little Rock is set for today. Mayor Mark Stodola has drafted a city ordinance to give his office new executive power. The measure requires voter approval in a special election and comes on the heels of long-simmering debate on whether the mayor of Arkansas' capital city should be more than a figurehead. The idea has met a mixed response from the city board that must pass it first and from city residents who have the final say.

