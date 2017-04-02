OUTDOORS CALENDAR

NOTE For additions to this calendar, fax the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette at (501) 378-3869. Information on events also may be emailed to bhendricks@arkansasonline.com
APRIL
6 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Arkadelphia. (870) 918-4952.
6 University of Central Arkanas chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Knights of Columbus Hall. Will Glenn (501) 303-0555 or billyg3196@yahoo.com
7 Howard/Pike County chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Eagles Lodge, Nashville. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@hotmail.com
7 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. Melbourne. (870) 368-4466.
8 Jacksonville chapter Ducks Unlimited youth shoot. Jacksonville Shooting Sports Complex. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com
8 Garland County chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil/Baggo tournament. Arc Isle. Odie Peters (501) 318-8290 or duckhuntingfireman@yahoo.com
11 Maumelle chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Jim’s Razorback Pizza. Bob Butler (501) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org
11 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela’s conference center, 2300 Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Visit arkstriper.com or call Tony Castro at (479) 295-0231.
22 Fayetteville chapter Ducks Unlimited bag/youth day. Airways Freight Corp. Damon Brown (479) 799-8944 or damon. brown@wachter.com
28 National Wild Turkey Federation banquet. El Dorado. (870) 310-6741.
29 Searcy chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. White County Fairgrounds. Garrett Philpot (870) 830-6677 or ggphilpot@gmail.com
29 Benton County chapter Ducks Unlimited Greenwing Featherfest. Cabela’s, Rogers. Todd Etzel (479) 531-5133 or toddetzel@sbcglobal.net
29 Crossett chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Crossett High School Cafeteria. Scott Sasser (870) 364-5016.
MAY
5 Jacksonville chapter Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Sherwood Forest outside pavilion. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or mattrobinson@arkansasleader.com 13 Poinsett County chapter Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. Trumann Country Club. Kimberly Stewart (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com
27 Saline County chapter Ducks Unlimited banquet. Longhills Golf Club, Benton. Kyle Abels (501) 765-0534 or kyle. abels@ameripride.com
