Willoughby is our pet of the week. He is a beautiful black boy with gold eyes who is about 4 months old. He was trapped from a feral colony and turned out to be very loving. Willoughby enjoys playing with crinkle balls and furry mice, and hanging out with his feline friends. While very playful, he enjoys the comfort of a warm lap on which to end his busy day.

Featured Felines

Seamus is a 3-year-old, caramel-colored Persian that does not have the typical flat face. He is a regal cat that will go to a person on his own terms. He needs a home with someone who is willing to accept his personality and give him time to adjust -- preferably someone who is familiar with Persian cats.

Isabella is a petite 2-year-old, long-haired, black-and-white cat. She would prefer to be an only kitty and the queen of the house.

Princess is a 5-year-old gray tabby with white boots, and she is a polydactyl. She has tested positive for Feline Immunodeficiency Virus. Research has shown that cats with FIV can live safely with other cats. Since FIV is transmitted only by deep bite wounds it is a nonissue with nonaggressive cats. FIV-positive cats can live a normal lifespan with good care. Princess is a sweet girl and would like a forever home where she gets plenty of love and attention.

SmokeyBob is a handsome 4-year-old, black, long-haired cat that came from a feral colony after being injured by a car. He is bonded closely with Tootsie, but he could live happily in a home by himself or with another easy-going cat. He loves playtime, brush time (something he needs frequently), being held and sleeping in a lap.

Tootsie is an 8-year-old, gorgeous brown/gold-colored tabby that is still playful despite her age. Tootsie loves to be held like a baby and have her neck and belly petted. She would be happiest with lots of human attention and would accept a new furry friend who loves to play a bit. Tootsie is bonded closely with SmokeyBob, in case you are looking for two new friends.

Willoughby and friends can be adopted through Feline Rescue and Rehome. More information is available at (501) 661-0956 and teamfurr.org.

Metro on 04/02/2017