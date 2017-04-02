Little Rock notebook

Railroad, violence programs' topics

The Clinton School of Public Service has organized two programs this week, one on the Rock Island Railroad's history and another on crime solutions for cities.

On Tuesday, Michael Hibblen will talk about his book Rock Island Railroad in Arkansas at noon in Sturgis Hall at 1200 President Clinton Ave. A book-signing will follow.

The company was the major railroad transportation and freight service in the state for nearly 80 years. Hibblen is a journalist with KUAR radio in Little Rock.

On Thursday, the Clinton School will present a panel of speakers at Little Rock Central High School at 7 p.m. for a talk called Victory Over Violence: Crime Solutions that Work. The event is in partnership with Little Rock television stations KARK and KLRT.

"As Little Rock battles a growing crime problem, we explore solutions that can help our community claim 'Victory Over Violence,'" a news release said.

Panelists will be Mayor Mark Stodola; Little Rock Police Sgt. Willie Davis; Leifel Jackson, a community organizer and former gang member; and Robert Holt with the group Let Our Violence End. Donna Terrell with KLRT will moderate.

Exhibit focus: Sex trauma in military

A temporary exhibit about sexual trauma in the military will open at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History on Tuesday.

The Clothesline Project is in partnership with the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System. It will display T-shirts and artwork from survivors of military sexual assaults.

Male and female victims of sexual trauma have created art that represents their stories and recovery journeys.

A reception is planned for 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The free exhibit will be on display through May 6.

Center talk set on World War I items

The Butler Center for Arkansas Studies will highlight items from its extensive World War I collection at an event Wednesday.

Brian Robertson, manager of the center's Research Services Division, will talk about some of the more interesting pieces the center has. The collection includes letters from soldiers overseas, photographs from the battlefield and home front, oral histories, newspapers and more.

The talk is planned for noon at the Main Library's Darragh Center at 100 Rock St. in Little Rock.

"The effects of this cataclysmic war are reflected in many items held by the Butler Center. In fact, World War I made a lasting imprint on the state's economy and on public health," Robertson said. "Many people in Arkansas found work in factories and mines, and cotton growers saw big increases in revenue because of the demand for uniforms and bandages. The war also brought the creation of the first Arkansas chapter of the American Red Cross."

