Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Swordfish in the fourth

BEST BET Borealis Beauty in the eighth

LONG SHOT Ship Disturber in the fifth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 5-10 (50 percent)

MEET 122-438 (27.9 percent)

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

GOLD HAWK*** was consistently good in four races at Houston while earning Beyer figures that are slightly best in this field. He drew a favorable two-turn post. INCITEMENT defeated $10,000 claimers over a wet track March 5, and he won five races last season and is spotted to contend. MOONLIGHT PARTY has crossed the wire first in three of his past four races at Turf Paradise. He has route speed and has a win over a wet surface.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Gold Hawk;Contreras;Asmussen;2-1

8 Incitement;Birzer;Van Berg;3-1

5 Moonlight Party;Franco;Diodoro;5-2

3 Mizz Wizz;Thompson;Kardoush;8-1

2 Lotto Cat;Perez;Ortiz;10-1

6 Storm Around;Roman;Turner;10-1

4 Forafewdollarsmore;De La Cruz;Contreras;20-1

7 Cat's Destiny;Johnson;Vance;12-1

2 Purse $25,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $20,000

EDGY** has lost a lead in the stretch in three consecutive races, but he is dropping in class and should prove difficult to catch. BOGEY was forwardly placed in a third-place finish at this distance. He is dropping out of a maiden-allowance race and recorded a bullet workout on a muddy track early in the meeting. SPOTSBACK finished third in his first race around two turns. He appears improved in blinkers and is a two-time runner-up on a wet track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Edgy;Birzer;Roberts;7-2

10 Bogey;Canchari;Witt;4-1

2 Spotsback;De La Cruz;Martin;5-1

1 Secret Pomatini;Parker;Black;12-1

5 Kiowa Can;Rocco;Carranza;6-1

8 Big Statement;Court;Ashauer;8-1

6 Surprise Suspect;Rodriguez;Whited;12-1

7 Flashing Arkie;Quinonez;Shumake;15-1

9 Zapper Dan;Corbett;McBride;15-1

11 Arkrebel;Vazquez;Cates;10-1

3 Coach Nar;Felix;Swearingen;15-1

12 Pampered's Lullaby;Cruz;Ives;20-1

3 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

EXPLODEN MOONSHINE** is a nine-time winner who fits the conditions of the race very well. She exits a strong runner-up finish and has wet-track experience. EXPLOSIVE CANDY earned a fast Beyer figure when defeating $15,000 state-bred conditioned claiming rivals, and she keeps the leading rider. GET PAID has shown steady improvement in four races at the meeting, and she may do her best running on a wet track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

10 Exploden Moonshine;Loveberry;Holthus;3-1

3 Explosive Candy;Franco;Jayaraman;4-1

5 Get Paid;Corbett;Durham;6-1

7 Whataclassylady;St Julien;Hartman;6-1

9 Betruetoyourschool;Vazquez;DiVito;7-2

1 Not So Lovely;Parker;Puhl;10-1

8 Disones Pretty;Court;Fires;8-1

4 Relentless Dear;Kennedy;Prather;20-1

2 First Heart Break;Clawson;Mason;20-1

6 Ahh Youbetchya;Rodriguez;Sheets;20-1

4 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

SWORDFISH*** has not raced since September, but he has raced competitively at a much higher maiden level. He appears to be training well at Houston for leading trainer Steve Asmussen. CODE OF JUSTICE has early speed and competitive Beyer figures, and he is dropping to the lowest price of his career. COURAGEOUS CHRIS competed against much better in California, and trouble at the break compromised his best when making his Oaklawn debut.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Swordfish;Contreras;Asmussen;5-2

5 Code of Justice;Landeros;Caster;4-1

2 Courageous Chris;Eramia;Hartman;6-1

8 No Mo Jo;Vazquez;Villafranco;5-1

12 McCurdy;Laviolette;Smith;6-1

13 Open Hand;Santana;Moquett;8-1

9 Reverend Don;Loveberry;Petalino;12-1

4 He Gotta Go;Franco;Myers;12-1

14 Betweensatinsheets;Canchari;Brennan;8-1

3 Delta Chance;Parker;Puhl;20-1

6 Savie;De La Cruz;Contreras;20-1

11 Priza N a Half;Rodriguez;Carranza;20-1

10 Sailing Easy;Corbett;Anderson;30-1

7 Daddyhoss;Bedford;Cannon;30-1

5 Purse $23,500, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $6,250

SHIP DISTURBER** has won two of four races at the meeting, including a fast conditioned-claiming victory on a muddy surface Jan. 22. DANCE FLOOR MANIAC proved determined, winning his local debut at this same claiming price. He has won four of his past six races and represents strong connections. BATTERED has rallied determinedly in a pair of victories at the meeting, and the pace figures to be at least honest.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Ship Disturber;Birzer;Roberts;6-1

2 Dance Floor Maniac;Franco;Diodoro;5-2

5 Battered;Parker;Hartman;9-2

1 Incoming;De La Cruz;Kordenbrock;5-1

7 Smartified;Canchari;Arnett;8-1

8 Big Sugarush;Court;Kardoush;10-1

4 Leflore County;Contreras;Asmussen;7-2

3 Midnight Shine;Vazquez;Villafranco;8-1

6 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $15,000

AUNT KIDDO** finished third best in a three-horse photo finish. She possesses route speed and will be wearing blinkers for the first time. CHEF KAREN hit the wire a nose in front of the top selection, and she is a steadily improving filly. She is moving from an extreme inside to outside post. NOBODY'S ANGEL is the speed drawn closest to the rail. She is lightly raced and was claimed by a sharp claiming stable.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Aunt Kiddo;Laviolette;Smith;3-1

11 Chef Karen;Rodriguez;Van Meter;3-1

2 Nobody's Angel;Vazquez;Villafranco;4-1

7 Tech;Loveberry;Holthus;8-1

1 Queen's Haven;Perez;Jayaraman;20-1

13 She's Got a Shot;Birzer;Anderson;8-1

14 Lucky Lawyer Lady;Roman;Chleborad;10-1

10 Merrimac;Clawson;Hobby;10-1

5 With Every Hope;Birzer;Caldwell;15-1

4 Animauxion;Eramia;Loy;20-1

3 Silky Lady;Bedford;Rengstorf;20-1

9 Twopoint Objection;Hill;McPeek;20-1

12 Indy's Finesse;De La Cruz;Van Berg;20-1

6 Wind Hopper;Corbett;Durham;20-1

7 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

COUNCIL RULES** easily defeated $6,250 claimers in her first start for winning trainer Robertino Diodoro. A strong win percentage on dirt is clouded by several races on synthetic surfaces. MY PLACE OR YOURS finished third behind the top selection just two races back. She returned to easily defeat $7,500 rivals, which was her first start under the care of trainer Karl Broberg. JURY WISE defeated stronger $25,000 claimers on a wet track last season at Churchill, and she is moving up in class after winning her 2017 debut at $5,000.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Council Rules;Franco;Diodoro;5-2

7 My Place Or Yours;Eramia;Broberg;4-1

2 Jury Wise;Contreras;Hartman;9-2

8 Distinctly Mine;Pompell;Klopp;3-1

6 Wild About Irene;Santana;Lauer;12-1

10 Talk That Talk;De La Cruz;Van Berg;6-1

4 Stormy Rhonda;Canchari;Hartman;12-1

1 Realta Ean;Parker;Jansen;20-1

3 Secrets of Summer;Court;Frazee;20-1

5 C J's Flair;Perez;Duncan;20-1

8 Purse $83,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

BOREALIS BEAUTY*** was narrowly defeated at this level following consecutive victories, and she is a consistent finisher who drew into a field loaded with early speed. HER LOVE FOR PAPPY is moving up an allowance condition after a game front-running victory. She may be the speed of the speed and is the one to catch. DESERT THIEF has earned competitive Beyer figures during a current three-race winning streak. She appears sharp enough to move up and contend.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Borealis Beauty;Santana;Robertson;3-1

8 Her Love for Pappy;Hill;Ortiz;9-2

1 Desert Thief;Canchari;DiVito;4-1

5 Karla With a K;Clawson;Contreras;12-1

4 Justa Lady;Contreras;Asmussen;6-1

3 Joyous Lady;Pompell;Klopp;6-1

7 Street Cruizer;Quinonez;Hobby;10-1

11 Ghost Dazzler;Kennedy;Catalano;15-1

10 Recognition;Vazquez;DiVito;20-1

2 Exquisite Lady;De La Cruz;Cristel;20-1

9 The Strip;St Julien;Ruis;30-1

12 Can't Touch Me;Franco;Loetscher;30-1

9 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

NEW LUCKY PENNY** was beaten a nose only two races back, and she has earned the field's fastest Beyer figures. She switches to a leading rider. SLICK RED OIL has shown good early speed in her races, and the beaten post-time favorite represents winning connections. ENDLESS BLOOM has finished second in three of her past five trips to the post, and the Arkansas-bred mare sheds 5 pounds and is a late threat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 New Lucky Penny;Santana;Caldwell;5-2

11 Slick Red Oil;Contreras;Hartman;3-1

4 Endless Bloom;Rodriguez;Whited;8-1

7 My Lady J;Loveberry;Milligan;9-2

5 Taima Thunder;Birzer;Hobby;8-1

1 Laura Ray;Franco;Hornsby;10-1

3 Of Course Awesome;De La Cruz;Jayaraman;10-1

2 Crafty's Girl;Quinonez;Cline;15-1

10 Archarityrobbyn;Thompson;Van Berg;20-1

14 Our Reward Card;Parker;Loy;15-1

13 Tizway in Front;Birzer;Anderson;20-1

12 Dancetothebeat;Cruz;Ives;30-1

6 Is Out;Eramia;Carranza;30-1

8 Flamin Falcon;Bedford;Cannon;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

• Edgy appears a good horse to key in a second-race trifecta. The race drew a full field of 12, and I'll spread out in the two hole and stay with logical contenders only in the third spot. The 50-cent Pick 3 starting in race four has a likely single in Swordfish, and the fifth race can be narrowed down to three major players. The sixth race is a wide-open field of 12 and brings hope for an upset winner.

Sports on 04/02/2017