Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, April 02, 2017, 5:57 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

TV news shows

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:45 a.m.

Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:

ABC’s This Week — U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley; Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz.; Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC’s Meet the Press — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS’ Face the Nation — Haley; Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN’s State of the Union

— Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House intelligence committee; Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Freedom Caucus founding chairman; Jason Lewis, R-Minn. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday — EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt; McConnell. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

Print Headline: TV news shows

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: TV news shows

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online