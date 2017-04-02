Lineup of guests for today’s TV news shows:
ABC’s This Week — U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley; Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz.; Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.
NBC’s Meet the Press — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.; Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.
CBS’ Face the Nation — Haley; Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.
CNN’s State of the Union
— Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House intelligence committee; Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Freedom Caucus founding chairman; Jason Lewis, R-Minn. 8 a.m.
Fox News Sunday — EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt; McConnell. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.
