The Nation in Brief

Louisiana tornado kills mother, toddler

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — A tornado flipped a mobile home off its foundation Sunday in Louisiana, killing a mother and her 3-year-old daughter as a storm system with hurricane-force winds swept through the South, damaging homes and businesses.

Parts of Arkansas and Mississippi were also under a threat of tornadoes, thunderstorms, large hail and flash flooding through Sunday night as the severe weather pushed east, forecasters said.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards put the entire state on “high alert” and warned residents to stay off the roads.

A tornado with peak winds of 110 mph traveled for nearly a mile on the ground in the rural community of Breaux Bridge, about 50 miles west of Baton Rouge, the National Weather Service reported.

St. Martin Parish sheriff’s office spokesman Maj. Ginny Higgins said 38-year-old Francine Gotch and 3-year-old Nevaeh Alexander were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another hard-hit area in Louisiana was the city of Alexandria, where winds blew off the roof of a gas station and knocked out power to thousands, KALB reported.

McConnell, Schumer at odds on Gorsuch

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he’s confident that Congress will avoid a government shutdown at the end of April, and that the Senate will confirm President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court pick this week — even as his Democratic counterpart said Neil Gorsuch doesn’t have 60 votes in favor.

The Kentucky Republican weighed in on the first discussions about governmentwide spending of Trump’s administration on Fox News Sunday, saying the appropriations committees of the House and Senate were “working on the bills on a bipartisan basis” to fund the government after April 28.

Separately, McConnell suggested that he is ready to invoke the so-called nuclear option and change the rules of the Senate to end the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees.

“What I’m telling you is that Judge Gorsuch is going to be confirmed,” McConnell said. “The way in which that occurs is in the hands of the Democratic minority.”

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer of New York said he believes that Gorsuch will not attract 60 votes.

The Senate Judiciary Committee votes today on advancing Gorsuch’s nomination. McConnell has promised a final upor-down confirmation vote Friday.

Study ties device, longer cancer survival

WASHINGTON — A cap-like device that makes electric fields to fight cancer improved survival for the first time in more than a decade for people with deadly brain tumors, final results of a large study suggest.

Many doctors are skeptical of the therapy, called tumor treating fields, and it’s not a cure. It’s also expensive — $21,000 a month.

But in the study, more than twice as many patients were alive five years after getting it plus the usual chemotherapy than those given just the chemo — 13 percent versus 5 percent.

“It’s out of the box” in terms of how cancer is usually treated, and many doctors don’t understand it or think it can help, said Dr. Roger Stupp, a brain tumor expert at Northwestern University in Chicago.

He led the company-sponsored study while previously at University Hospital Zurich in Switzerland, and gave results Sunday at an American Association for Cancer Research meeting in Washington.

In tweet, Trump aide attacks lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A top adviser to President Donald Trump has urged the defeat of a Michigan congressman and member of a conservative group of U.S. House lawmakers who derailed the White House on legislation to repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law.

Government ethics lawyers said the tweet by White House social media director Dan Scavino Jr. violated federal law that limits political activity by government employees. The White House denied Scavino had run afoul of the law.

Scavino on Saturday singled out Rep. Justin Amash, R-Mich., for criticism and urged Trump supporters to defeat the congressman in next year’s primary election.

Amash, who began serving his fourth House term in January, responded by retweeting Scavino and adding: “Trump admin & Establishment have merged into #Trumpstablishment. Same old agenda: Attack conservatives, libertarians & independent thinkers.”

Ethics lawyers who worked for both Republican and Democratic presidents said Scavino violated the Hatch Act, a federal law that limits political activity by government employees. They said it didn’t matter that Scavino tweeted from an account marked as “personal.”

