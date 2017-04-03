Subscribe Register Login

Monday, April 03, 2017, 2:07 p.m.

2-year-old boy shoots himself in head; father arrested, police say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:38 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police in South Texas have arrested a father hours after his 2-year-old son found a loaded gun on the kitchen table and fatally shot himself in the head.

Corpus Christi police officer Gena Pena said 22-year-old Eric Javier Morales is charged with criminally negligent homicide and is being held at the Nueces County jail.

Pena said the child shot himself Sunday morning. Morales was not home at the time, but the child's mother was there, as was a 1-year-old child.

Morales went to the hospital where the 2-year-old boy was taken and later met with investigators before being charged.

