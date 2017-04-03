A good day to hibernate in man cave

Some days are better than others for sports fans. And today, it can be argued, that this might be the best of them all.

We know football fans love that first Sunday in February -- just about everybody does -- no matter how awkward it is to use roman numerals to identify each passing Super Bowl, the most recent one going off as LI.

College basketball fans swear by the first two days of the NCAA Tournament in mid-March, 32 games in 48 hours that are sure to provide buzzer-beating shots and bracket-breaking upsets.

Golf fans are mesmerized by The Masters, especially the final round when you get to see all 18 holes of hallowed and beautiful Augusta National Golf Club.

The first Saturday in May is reserved for fans of thoroughbred racing.

The last Sunday in May is must-see TV for those who love motor sports.

College football fans yearn for any Saturday from Labor Day until New Year's Day, but especially New Year's Day -- at least it used to be that way.

Tennis folks typically celebrate the Fourth of July with the Wimbledon finals.

NBA fans get to open at least four presents every Christmas Day.

The NFL offers turkey, dressing and dessert on Thanksgiving.

Then, there is today, the first Monday in April, the personal favorite of Bloomberg.com's Albert R. Hunt.

College basketball shares the stage with Major League baseball's traditional opening day.

"For a sports-crazed nation ... it's a feast," Hunt writes. ... "On Monday night, 20-year-old kids will produce thrilling moments -- and Charles Barkley will analyze them!

"On the professional level, baseball, more than football, is showcasing marquee talent. The Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, the Cubs' Kris Bryant and the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, all 25 or younger, are the most exciting young players since Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle and Hank Aaron in the 1950s.

"Memo to my editor: Don't call between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m on Monday afternoon. I have appointments at Nationals Park. President Donald Trump decided not to follow custom and throw out the first pitch, sparing us, for at least a couple hours, a chorus of boos. It was the smartest decision he made last month."

No argument here.

Toddtucky Derby?

Trainer Todd Pletcher qualified two more 3-year-olds for the May 6 Kentucky Derby when Always Dreaming won the Florida Derby and Patch finished second in the Louisiana Derby over the weekend.

They join Rebel Stakes winner Malagacy and Tampa Bay Derby winner Tapwrit to give Pletcher four 3-year-olds in the top 11 of the Derby standings.

Kentucky Derby eligibility is based on points if more than 20 are entered to run.

Pletcher could end up with as many as five or six runners, if Southwest Stakes winner One Liner and lightly raced Battalion Runner can finish first or second in one of the four remaining 170-point preps, a sequence that concludes with the April 15 Arkansas Derby in Hot Springs.

Pletcher will likely pass his mentor, Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas, as the trainer with the most Derby starters if he gets five or six in the gate. Pletcher has started 45 and Lukas 48.

"It seems like a really strong group," Pletcher said of his prospects. "You have to appreciate these things."

It is difficult get to the Kentucky Derby starting gate, but no one knows more than Pletcher -- with one victory in 45 starts -- how difficult it is to win the race.

QUIZ

What is Todd Pletcher's only Kentucky Derby winner and his final prep race?

ANSWER

Super Saver, second-place finisher in the Arkansas Derby, won the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

