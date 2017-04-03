79-year-old passenger killed, 2 drivers hurt in 2-vehicle crash on Arkansas highway

A 79-year-old Arkansan was killed after the car she was riding in struck another vehicle on a state highway in Stone County on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

A 2011 Chevrolet Impala was going north on Arkansas 5 about 2 miles north of Allison around 2:45 p.m., according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Impala crossed the centerline of the road and ran into a 2008 Lexus heading south, police said. A passenger in the Impala, Dorothy Fore of Gepp, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Impala's driver, 78-year-old Lawrence Fore of Gepp, and the Lexus's driver, 74-year-old Lavada Byrn of Cypress, Texas, were both reportedly injured. One of them was taken to Stone County Medical Center in Mountain View and the other to White River Health System in Basteville, Texas, for treatment.

The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the accident, police said.

Including Fore, 116 people have died on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.