Arkansas Legislature OKs state budget
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:19 p.m.
The Arkansas Legislature has approved a $5.5 billion budget for the state.
The proposed Revenue Stabilization Act, which sets spending priorities based on expected revenue, was approved in the Senate on a 23-0 vote Monday. The House later approved an identical version of the bill by an 87-5 vote.
The measure calls for increasing state funding by $163 million, with most of that money going to the state Department of Human Services. It also calls for increasing funding to public schools and prisons, while setting aside nearly $16 million for the state's rainy day fund.
The Senate passed the rainy day fund 26-2 Monday, and the House approved the fund on a 92-2 vote.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
