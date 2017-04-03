Intoxicated Arkansas man arrested after driving into pickup multiple times, police say

An intoxicated Arkansas man was arrested after he repeatedly rammed his vehicle into a parked pickup Friday night, police said.

A North Little Rock police officer was sent to a parking lot at 1840 Broken Arrow Drive shortly after 10 p.m. after getting a call that a driver was "repeatedly running into a parked/unoccupied vehicle," according to a police report.

The officer reportedly witnessed 51-year-old Theodis Wright of North Little Rock drive the front end of his vehicle into a parked white pickup truck. Witnesses told police Wright had done this several times over the past 10 minutes, the report said.

Wright was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and given a breathalyzer test, police said. He registered a blood alcohol level of .211 and was charged with driving while intoxicated, careless driving, no proof of insurance and driving with a suspended license, authorities said.

Wright was not listed online as a Pulaski County jail inmate as of Monday morning.

A court date is scheduled for April 24.