Arkansas man killed after crash ejects him from pickup

An Arkansas man was killed in Monroe County after his pickup hit a ditch and overturned, ejecting him from the vehicle Sunday morning, police said.

Mark A. Bennett, 43, of Holly Grove was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram north on Arkansas 17 about 12 miles south of Holly Grove around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Ram left the roadway and traveled into a ditch, struck a sign and rolled several times, police said. Bennett was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, the report said.

Conditions were reportedly clear and dry at the time, and no one else was injured in the wreck.

Bennett's death is the 115th on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary data.