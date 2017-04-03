Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man shoots himself in testicle while staying at Little Rock hotel, police say
This article was published today at 11:48 a.m.
- Comments (10)
- aAFont Size
Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Facebook
A Greenbrier man accidentally shot himself in a testicle while staying at a Little Rock hotel over the weekend, he told police.
Officers responded around 8 p.m. Sunday to a shooting at Extended Stay America at 10800 Kanis Road on the city’s west side, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The 34-year-old victim told police that he “mishandled” his handgun while walking to his hotel room, causing him to shoot himself.
Two minors — a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old — were in his room at the time of the shooting, the report noted. Their mother later arrived and took custody of the children, police said.
The victim was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, according to authorities. His injuries were not life-threatening, a doctor at the hospital told an officer.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas man shoots himself in testicle while staying at Little Rock hotel, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 10 of 10 total comments
Goad says... April 3, 2017 at 12:20 p.m.
Proud our legislature has the wisdom to expand guns to schools etc. looks like all arkies are able to handle guns.
( permalink | suggest removal )
mrcharles says... April 3, 2017 at 12:29 p.m.
And it was said as it was in the beginning, Dang that hurt and the Pain was tremendous .
I believe the bipartisan thought on this is , ouch!
( permalink | suggest removal )
hurricane46 says... April 3, 2017 at 12:30 p.m.
No more kids for him.
( permalink | suggest removal )
TravisBickle says... April 3, 2017 at 12:41 p.m.
Deez nuts!!
( permalink | suggest removal )
Alreadboy says... April 3, 2017 at 1 p.m.
That's what happens when those Grenbreir hicks get to the big city. I agree with mrcharles ouch, I'll bet that was at least an 11 on a scale from 0ne to ten.
( permalink | suggest removal )
caspertherat says... April 3, 2017 at 1:14 p.m.
Why was he mad at his testicle? I'll bet that testicle was a good testicle that never hurt nobody and who always helped his mama out at home. It made everyone laugh. That testicle was just starting to turn it's life around and was going to get into college. Probably had it's hands up. Reports are that it was accompanied by his twin brother who, when questioned, said, "I dint see nuffin."
( permalink | suggest removal )
itryed says... April 3, 2017 at 1:39 p.m.
Was that a six gun shooter or a sac gun shooter?
Hope he's better
( permalink | suggest removal )
TimberTopper says... April 3, 2017 at 1:39 p.m.
Maybe he was practicing his quick draw from the concealed carry position. If so, I assume he will find a different concealed carry position for the future. If not, one more action like this and his go forth and multiply ability will be over.
( permalink | suggest removal )
itryed says... April 3, 2017 at 1:40 p.m.
Funny stuff this time Casper
( permalink | suggest removal )
Tigermule says... April 3, 2017 at 2:04 p.m.
This story is nuts!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.