Arkansas man shoots himself in testicle while staying at Little Rock hotel, police say

A Greenbrier man accidentally shot himself in a testicle while staying at a Little Rock hotel over the weekend, he told police.

Officers responded around 8 p.m. Sunday to a shooting at Extended Stay America at 10800 Kanis Road on the city’s west side, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The 34-year-old victim told police that he “mishandled” his handgun while walking to his hotel room, causing him to shoot himself.

Two minors — a 2-year-old and a 4-year-old — were in his room at the time of the shooting, the report noted. Their mother later arrived and took custody of the children, police said.

The victim was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, according to authorities. His injuries were not life-threatening, a doctor at the hospital told an officer.