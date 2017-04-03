AT THE POST

DAY 49 of 57

SUNDAY'S ATTENDANCE 4,500

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $2,081,594

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $280,680

THURSDAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Aqueduct, 12:20 p.m.; Golden Gate, 2:45 p.m.; Santa Anita, 3 p.m.; Hawthorne, 4:10 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.

SUNDAY'S STARS

Eight days remain in the Oaklawn season, and the top four jockeys -- Ramon Vazquez (41 victories in 261 starts), Ricardo Santana (40-219), Geovanni Franco (40-215) and Alex Canchari (38-231) -- are separated four three victories. Vazquez won the fourth race with No Mo Jo ($17.80) and the fifth race with Midnight Shine ($16.20). Santana won the ninth race with New Lucky Penny ($7.60). Canchari won the second race with Bogey ($4.60).

DERBY PREP

Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen's two scheduled starters -- Untrapped and Lookin At Lee -- for the Arkansas Derby worked in company after the track opened Sunday morning in preparation for the $1 million Arkansas Derby on April 15. Both horses worked 5 furlongs in 1:00.40 and galloped 6 furlongs in 1:12.60 over a fast track."They worked great, super work," Asmussen said. "That's as good as Lookin At Lee's ever worked. Laid-back horse. Maybe the timing is great. And Untrapped has always been impressive."

Asmussen said he has yet to finalize Arkansas Derby riding assignments for Untrapped and Lookin At Lee, who finished third and sixth, respectively, in the $900,000 Rebel Stakes on March 18. The top six Rebel finishers were separated by 3¾ lengths. Also expected for the 1 1/8-mile Arkansas Derby are unbeaten Malagacy, who won the Rebel by 2 lengths and Southwest Stakes winner One Liner, both trained by Todd Pletcher. Sonneteer, Petrov and Silver Dust, second, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the Rebel; and Classic Empire, the country's champion 2-year-old male. Oaklawn maiden graduates Dilettante and Blueridge Traveler are under consideration for the Arkansas Derby, which offers 170 points (100-40-20-10) to the top four finishers toward starting eligibility for the Kentucky Derby.

FINAL FURLONG

The track surface wet-fast during Sunday's card. ... Jose Ortiz will ride Terra Promessa in the $600,000 Apple Blossom Handicap and Torrent in the $400,000 Fantasy Stakes on April 14, according to his agent, Jimmy Riccio. The New York-based Ortiz was a finalist for an Eclipse Award last year and the country's winningest rider in 2016. Ortiz has six victories at the meeting, including the $125,000 Pippin Stakes Jan. 14 aboard Terra Promessa. Terra Promessa worked 5 furlongs in 1:02.20 Sunday morning for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen in advance of the 1 1/16-mile Apple Blossom. . ... Arkansas-bred star Weast Hill worked a half-mile in :49 Sunday morning for trainer Brad Cox in preparation for Saturday's $100,000 Arkansas Breeders' Stakes at 1 1/16 miles. Weast Hill is the defending champion.

Information for this article contributed by Oaklawn media department, drf.com and bloodhorse.com

Sports on 04/03/2017