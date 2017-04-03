Bicycling: Carpenter withstands wind, rain to win men's crierium

FAYETTEVILLE -- Rob Carpenter glanced over his shoulder before crossing the finish line Sunday during the men's criterium in downtown Fayetteville.

He really didn't have to look back because no one was going to pass him.

Carpenter was the breakaway winner in the men's criterium to conclude the 40th annual Joe Martin Stage Race. The competition was much closer in the women's criterium where Ruth Winder of Lafayette, Calif. won by less than the length of her bicycle.

Besides fatigue, racers on Sunday afternoon had to fight a driving rain and a strong wind in their faces while bicycling uphill toward the finish line on Church Avenue in downtown Fayetteville. The women raced for 50 minutes and the men for 85 minutes over a 1.2-mile course.

The wind was strong during the women's race, and the rain began shortly after the men's criterium began at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Spectators mostly took cover for much of the race before emerging to watch the final laps.

Carpenter, who is from Philadelphia and now lives in California, said the elements added to the challenge in Sunday's race.

"The rain and the wind made it super difficult," said Carpenter, who raised his arms and let out a yell as he crossed the finish line. "You had to conserve your energy wherever you could and be mindful of the turns and corners. But it was a fun race."

Sunday's rain was only a minor obstacle for the 40th edition of the Joe Martin Stage race. The competition began on Thursday with the time trials at Devil's Den and continued throughout the weekend with various races for professionals and amateurs.

"We had the biggest crowd we've ever had at Devil's Den on Thursday," Race Director Bruce Dunn said. "The crowd we much bigger and the quality of our field as good as any you'll see on the USA Pro circuit. Because it's early in the season, everybody brought their 'A' game and 'A' team."

Over 750 riders from 20 countries competed in the four-day event. The competition also marked the kickoff to the 2017 USA Pro Road Tour, which is made up of the nation's 20 most prestigious races."

The Fayetteville site has been a part of the USA Tour for 15 years.

"It was a smooth event this year, very smooth," Dunn said. "There's some races that's been on the calendar a long time, but I definitely think we've set a high standard this year."

The Joe Martin State Race began as the Fayetteville Spring Classic Bicycle Race in 1978. It was later renamed for Martin, the original race director who died of cancer in 1988.

For final results on all the events visit www.joemartinstagerace.com.

Sports on 04/03/2017