Business news in brief

Snap rolls out search tool: It's a snap

Snap Inc., the maker of mobile messaging service Snapchat, unveiled a way for users to submit video and photos to stories that can be searched and seen by a wider audience.

Snap had been hand-curating publicly submitted stories into video reels about ongoing events, such as the Super Bowl or the Women's March. Now the company is also using information in posts, like text and visual elements, to automatically display relevant ones in a search. Posts are only searchable when users make them public by submitting them to "Our Story," an option users get when deciding who gets to see their photos and videos.

It's the company's first major search product, and the first new product since its initial public offering earlier in March. The company needs to churn out new updates and services because Facebook is steadily cloning Snapchat's most popular features.

Several of the analysts who rate Snap a "buy" cite their belief that the company will continue to roll out interesting products more quickly than Facebook. Snapchat launched its basic "stories" feature in October 2013. Since then, Facebook has added a version of it to Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger and its main social network.

-- Bloomberg News

Verizon said to be readying online TV

Verizon is getting ready to launch an online bundle of TV channels that aims to compete with similar offerings from AT&T, Dish Network and Sony, according to Bloomberg News.

The unnamed streaming service could come with "dozens" of channels, according to the report, and may be released as an app as soon as this summer.

With Americans spending more time these days watching video on mobile devices, companies across the media and telecom communities have been racing to offer smaller bundles of cable content over the Internet. They are also seeking to balance out losses in their traditional cable TV subscriptions and to target the tens of millions of Americans who do not subscribe to pay-TV.

Verizon could be the latest major provider to offer live TV over the Internet, though Comcast has also reportedly made moves toward a streaming television product by securing streaming rights to channels it has a relationship with.

Already on the market are Dish's SlingTV, Sony's PlayStation Vue and Google's announced, but not launched, YouTube TV. Each service offers a variety of channels for $20 to $70 a month.

-- The Washington Post

India becomes net electricity exporter

For the first time, India is exporting more electricity than it's importing as Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks to aid smaller neighbors and keep them from a decisive shift toward China.

Exports to Nepal, Bangladesh and Burma between last April and February were 213 million units higher than the 5.6 billion units purchased from Bhutan, India's Power Ministry said in a statement last week. This stands to rise as India builds more cross-border links, it added.

The move furthers India's "Act East" policy -- Modi's upgrade of the 1990s "Look East" plan -- as his administration jostles with China for influence in one of the world's least economically integrated areas. China has been pouring in investment to fix chronic electricity shortages in Pakistan, India's rival, and its utilities have been lobbying the new government in Burma.

However, progress on electricity exports shows New Delhi is "strengthening regional connectivity, one of India's major foreign policy objectives," said Joyeeta Bhattacharjee, a fellow at the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation think-tank. "There is need to strengthen India's footprint in the region," she added, referring to China's strategic investments.

-- Bloomberg News

WeChat sets its sights on Europe, U.S.

WeChat, China's most popular social media and messaging service, has begun a new campaign in Europe and the U.S. to develop its payments offering and win new advertisers.

Owned by Tencent Holdings, WeChat is looking to launch an office in the U.K. and another European country, alongside its existing presence in Italy. Tencent, which has an office in San Francisco, is also looking to grow its WeChat team in the U.S., targeting advertisers and payments providers.

"We needed to make a step closer in serving European brands," said Tencent Europe director Andrea Ghizzoni, in an interview with Bloomberg.

WeChat, which also hosts payments and brand pages, has more than 889 million users in its home country, yet remains largely unused outside of its home country.

-- Bloomberg News

Microsoft opens European industry lab

As Europe's industrial companies attempt to modernize production with sensors and software, Microsoft Corp. is trying to grab a piece of the spending.

The U.S. software giant is starting a new lab in Munich -- after openings in Redmond, Wash., and Shenzhen, China -- for customers investing in the so-called Internet of Things, the idea that everything from refrigerators to industrial robots will be connected to the Internet. The move follows similar tactics by Cisco Systems Inc. and IBM, which have also picked Germany to locate technology-focused labs.

Munich is home to a number of German corporate giants, including BMW and Siemens AG, while companies including Robert Bosch GmbH, Adidas AG, and a slate of midsize manufacturers are outfitting more factories with Internet-connected production lines and robots. The global manufacturing sector spent an estimated $178 billion on global Internet of Things last year, according to market researcher IDC.

An IDC survey last year of 1,872 companies in western Europe found that while more than a third were using Internet of Things technologies, more than half of those were only collecting or analyzing data without using it to improve production.

-- Bloomberg News

Nevada solar project sold to Swiss unit

First Solar Inc., the biggest U.S. solar manufacturer, sold a 250-megawatt power plant in Nevada to a unit of Capital Dynamics AG, the Swiss asset manager.

The manufacturer will operate and maintain Moapa Southern Paiute Solar Project in Clark County, First Solar said in a statement last week. The Arizona-based company didn't disclose terms of the deal.

California State Teachers' Retirement System and a unit managed by APG Asset Management NV are passive investors in CD Clean Energy and Infrastructure, the Capital Dynamics unit that bought Moapa, according to a January filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Units of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and General Electric Co. invested tax equity in Moapa.

Moapa powers about 111,000 homes and has a 25-year power-purchase agreement with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.

-- Bloomberg News

SundayMonday Business on 04/03/2017