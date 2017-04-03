Diamond Hogs jump 5 spots in latest poll

— After a third SEC series win, Arkansas jumped five spots in this week's USA Today Coaches' Poll.

The Razorbacks are No. 15 in this week's poll to set-up the nation's most anticipated series of the weekend between Arkansas and No. 13 LSU at Baum Stadium.

Other ranked SEC teams ranked in the top 25 this week include Florida (7), South Carolina (9), Kentucky (10), Auburn (11) and Mississippi State (25). Ole Miss and Missouri dropped from the rankings.