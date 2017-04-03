Subscribe Register Login

Monday, April 03, 2017, 6:36 p.m.

Diamond Hogs jump 5 spots in latest poll

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 6:19 p.m.

arkansas-outfielder-jake-arledge-hits-a-game-winning-single-during-the-ninth-inning-of-a-game-against-alcorn-state-on-tuesday-march-14-2017-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas outfielder Jake Arledge hits a game-winning single during the ninth inning of a game against Alcorn State on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE — After a third SEC series win, Arkansas jumped five spots in this week's USA Today Coaches' Poll.

The Razorbacks are No. 15 in this week's poll to set-up the nation's most anticipated series of the weekend between Arkansas and No. 13 LSU at Baum Stadium.

Other ranked SEC teams ranked in the top 25 this week include Florida (7), South Carolina (9), Kentucky (10), Auburn (11) and Mississippi State (25). Ole Miss and Missouri dropped from the rankings.

