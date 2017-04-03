Ex-Arkansas DHS employee accused of sexually assaulting 4-year-old foster child

A former Arkansas Department of Human Services employee is accused of sexually assaulting a 4-year-old foster child he transported for supervised visits with her sibling.

Jorge Alcon, 70, of Bentonville was arrested March 29 on a charge of second-degree sexual assault, according to filings in Benton County Circuit Court.

In October 2015, the Bentonville Police Department received a call from the Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County in reference to a possible molestation involving a girl who did not want to see Alcon, who had previously provided her with transportation and supervision for visitation.

The girl told authorities that Alcon on multiple occasions in the past had exposed himself in front of her and forced her to perform sexual acts.

During an interview, the victim’s foster parents told investigators that Alcon routinely picked the girl up from day care in Bentonville and then drove to Sulphur Springs to pick up her sibling.

Then, the three would travel to McDonald’s in Fayetteville for a one-hour visitation before each was returned home.

When questioned about the accusations, Alcon denied that he forced the child to perform sexual acts. Several times throughout the interview, the former employee said the girl "likes it and loves it."

Alcon, who said he has a prostate problem, said he took the girl into the bathroom with him on six or seven occasions, adding that he didn't want to leave the girl alone because of the length of time it takes him to urinate.

Alcon was fired from his position Oct. 27, 2015, and was not a DHS employee at the time of his arrest, said agency spokeswoman Amy Webb in a statement. He had been a worker since 2000.

“We were sickened to learn of such an allegation against one of the very employees who are supposed to make sure children in our foster care system are safe,” Webb said.

Online records show Alcon was later released from the Benton County jail on $75,000 bail. He has a court appearance set for May 8.

