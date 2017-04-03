Ex-Arkansas police chief accused of shooting man to death pleads not guilty

BENTONVILLE — A former Arkansas police chief accused of shooting a man to death pleaded not guilty Monday.

Grant Hardin, 48, of Garfield is charged with capital murder, which is punishable with a death sentence or life imprisonment without parole. Hardin appeared at his arraignment before Circuit Judge Robin Green.

Hardin is accused of killing James Appleton, 59.

Hardin was not wearing a jail uniform. The judge had previously granted a motion by Shane Wilkinson, Hardin's attorney, requesting that Hardin be allowed to dress in civilian clothing for his court appearances.

Gateway Mayor Andrew Tillman, who was Appleton's brother-in-law, was on the phone with him when he was fatally shot Feb. 23, according to court documents. Appleton worked for the city of Gateway.

County records show Hardin served two terms as constable for Benton County District 1 from 2009-10 and 2013-14. Hardin was hired Jan. 31, 2016, as Gateway's police chief and resigned in May. Frank Hackler Jr. was mayor at the time, and he resigned Aug. 9, 2016. Tillman was appointed to replace Hackler.

Hardin also worked for Northwest Arkansas Community Correction Center in Fayetteville, according to Dina Tyler, the agency's deputy director of communications and public affairs.

A omnibus hearing is scheduled for 8 a.m. June 19.

Hardin is being held without bond at the Benton County jail.