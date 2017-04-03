400 BlackBerry workers hired by Ford
By Bloomberg News
This article was published today at 1:54 a.m.
Ford Motor Co. agreed to hire 400 employees from BlackBerry Ltd. to help develop wireless technology for the automaker, deepening a partnership between the two companies involving in-car connectivity.
The shift doubles the number of connected-car engineers at Ford and will help the U.S. company build its own wireless products in-house, said BlackBerry spokesman Sarah McKinney. At the same time, it helps the Canadian tech company pare costs as it completes a shift to selling software instead of phones.
"The move enables us to focus all our resources on the new strategy," McKinney said.
BlackBerry and Ford announced a formal partnership in October to work together on car-related technologies. The deal focuses on connected-car features, such as being able to send software downloads to a vehicle remotely, but also left open the door for the two to collaborate on self-driving technology.
BlackBerry's QNX division is working to position itself as a key player in that field. None of the employees transferred to Ford were from QNX, McKinney said.
SundayMonday Business on 04/03/2017
Print Headline: 400 BlackBerry workers hired by Ford
