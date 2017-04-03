Gov. Asa Hutchinson praises lawmakers for their work during legislative session

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday commended legislators for their work on what he called one of the most successful pro-jobs and pro-growth agendas in recent memory.

The Republican governor's remarks at the state Capitol came at the end of the 91st General Assembly earlier in the day.

Hutchinson stood next to stacks of bills that were passed during the 2017 regular session as he spoke highly on a number of what he called accomplishments intended to further grow the state's economy.

"It shows the volume of work that has been done," the governor said, adding that the session was a "good example of where the Legislature came to do business, did their business and went back to business."

Among the accomplishments Hutchinson pointed to were a reduction of the soda tax, an accelerator program, a tax exemption for veterans on retirement income and a reduction of the sales tax on replacement parts in the manufacturing sector.

Hutchinson also referenced a controversial "North Carolina-type bathroom bill" that had been proposed during the session but failed.

"This is not a problem in Arkansas," he said. "It does not cry out for a solution."

Three days have been set aside in early May for a potential special session with a particular emphasis on health care changes, Hutchinson said.

“With the failure of the [U.S.] House version of the Obamacare repeal and replace, it’s certainly emphasized the importance of the reform efforts that we have in Arkansas,” he said.

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.