Hawks outfoxed by Smart's Texas team

The clock ran out on the Arkansas Hawks Sunday afternoon.

Getting 26 points from 6-8 forward Jalen Wilson, Dallas-based Marcus Smart outlasted the Hawks, 73-72, in the 17-Under championship game in the Real Deal in the Rock at P.A.R.K.

It was 73-71 when Ethan Henderson of the Hawks was fouled with 18 seconds left. The junior from Little Rock Parkview hit the first free-throw attempt but missed the second.

The Hawks, featuring five Razorbacks commitments, fouled four times in the final seconds, but they were one foul short of putting the Texas team on the free-throw line and getting the ball back.

"We were trying to put them on the free-throw line and stop the clock," said Hawks Coach Kevin Howard, whose team also came close to making a steal with :08 showing. "I thought we made a great effort at the end, but we didn't get the 50-50 balls. We just didn't come up with the basketball."

Wilson, who led Guyer High School of Denton, Texas, to a 25-6 record earlier this year, also picked up five rebounds and was 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

"He played with composure and he was very aggressive to the rim," Marcus Smart Coach Vonzell Thomas said. "That's his game, being aggressive and making big shots."

Wilson hit three of his team's seven three-pointers. The Hawks combined to hit two three-pointers with none coming from Fort Smith Northside sharpshooter Isaiah Joe.

"We missed a lot of open shots," Howard said. "I think (Marcus Smart) played a little better defense than we had seen before, but we were a little hesitant. Isaiah usually hits 3 or 4 by himself and he didn't hit any today. That hurt us, but despite that, we were still in the game after missing all of those shots. We had an opportunity to win at the end."

Reggie Perry, the Hawks' 6-10 power forward from Thomasville, Ga., led his team with 25 points and 15 rebounds. He scored 30 points in the Hawks' 90-81 semifinal victory over Urban DFW Elite.

"He has a pro-style game," Howard said of Perry. "I've been saying that since he was in the seventh grade. He has the potential to be a one-and-done (in college). He can play anywhere from the 1 to the 5. He shoots the basketball, he rebounds well, he blocks shots and he finishes well. He's a very, very, very highly-skilled player."

Jonesboro's Desi Sills added 17 points, Joe finished with 10 points and Henderson was good for 13 points and eight rebounds.

Isaac Likekele, a 6-3 junior from Mansfield, Texas, added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Marcus Smart while teammate Kyler Edwards, a 6-1 forward from Arlington, Texas, had 10 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

LOUISIANA ELITE 77,

ARKANSAS HAWKS 58

Jaylen Forbes, a 6-3 sophomore from Florence, Miss., scored 17 of his 25 points in the first half in leading the Baton Rouge-based team to the 16-under championship.

The Elite led 36-29 at the half and never trailed in the second half.

Airion Simmons scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Hawks while Khalen Robinson added 16 and Jamarius Clay put in 10.

