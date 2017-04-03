DEAR READERS: Today's sound off is about costly wedding gowns:

DEAR HELOISE: Why are so many wedding gowns so expensive? I went with my daughter to shop for her gown and was completely shocked. The average gown we looked at was between $3,000 and $6,000! While the dresses were beautiful, they will only be worn one time. These prices are way out of our budget.

-- Mother of the Bride, via email

Wedding gowns can be very expensive. It all depends on the designer, the material, how much beading, etc. There are ways to reduce your outlay and hopefully stay within budget. Visit several stores or check their websites. Many stores have sales on gowns, especially if the dress is considered last season's fashion. A dressmaker can add embellishments or make a slight adjustment to make the gown more personal.

Don't discount (pun intended) a previously worn dress. There are a multitude of websites that specialize in wedding gowns. Check out resale shops in more affluent areas.

From a bride who wore her friend Judy's dress.

DEAR READERS: Uses for 3- to 4-ounce plastic food containers:

• Quick measure for ingredients.

• Glue several together to hold jewelry or safety pins.

• A snacking cup for small children.

• A starter cup for seeds.

• As a scoop for pet food, birdseed, etc.

DEAR HELOISE: There have been phone scams going on from people who claim to be with the IRS. They give you a phone number to call or demand that you pay money right then. Please let your readers know that it's a scam.

-- Janie S., Michigan

DEAR READER: You are right, and I'm happy to pass along this important warning.

Readers, the Internal Revenue Service does not call you. The first contact is a letter via the U.S. Postal Service. However, the exception might be if you are involved in an ongoing criminal proceeding.

Don't get scammed. Do be smart and savvy.

DEAR READERS: My beloved vinegar is a no-no for:

• Granite and marble countertops.

• Natural stone tiles.

• Cleaning the inside of an iron.

